Baker Grace has just released her highly anticipated new single “American Dream Girl.”

With her debut EP in 2019, “Girl I Know”, Baker Grace emerged as an artist with undeniable confidence. She stretches the boundaries of pop music and with each new release shows a new level of musicianship and introspection while maintaining her integrity and singularity. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Weehawken, NJ is working to create her own charming reality aside from the masses. Her sophomore EP, “Yourz Truly” illuminated her inner world and personal philosophies more freely than ever, sharing her story with equal parts boldness and dreamy sensitivity. Each song represents either a letter to herself or to someone else. “Yourz Truly” was followed by collaborations with rising star Cautious Clay, Grammy-nominated producer Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Chance The Rapper, Kygo), and Mexican pop singer-songwriter Charlie Rodd. Following a slew of singles in 2021, Baker wrote four songs on the soundtrack for the feature film Last Survivors starring Alicia Silverstone, which topped the charts on Hulu, featuring the breakout track, “Lullaby”. Splitting her time between NYC and Los Angeles, she continued through 2022 with singles “Shake The Earth” and “Pressure”, and collaborative song “Little Magic” with Sabino along with stunning music videos to accompany them.

Now she has released her incredible new single “American Dream Girl” along with an amazing music video that will blow music afficionado’s away…..

What inspired “American Dream Girl?”

I wrote this song to empower myself to take control of my identity and my self-worth. Growing up I felt I was conditioned to “behave well” and put my feelings aside for the sake of others. I didn’t realize until I got older how much that stopped me from going with my gut and trusting myself. I lost my confidence desiring to please others and fit in with society’s expectations and beauty standards. This song is a comeback anthem, and a reminder that you determine your value.

A lot of your songs are very inspirational. When you write a song, what motivates you?

A lot of times I write songs after I realize something I never have before or see something in a different way. I think that’s what inspiration is, it shocks you with a sudden deeper understanding of a situation or an idea or a person that you never had before. That understanding brings you a deeper connection to yourself, someone else, or the world around you. Art allows you to be present with that connection and that feeling and make something beautiful from it. My songs are empowering because understanding is empowering, connection is empowering, and being present is empowering.

What are your musical influences at the moment?

I seriously love all different kinds of music. Lately I’ve been going back and listening to The Cure, The Smiths, and Death Cab for Cutie. Some of the newer artists I’m loving are Samia, Kamal, and Raye.

Was there something in your life that has changed the entire trajectory of it?

Getting a record deal and losing the record deal definitely changed my life. I was only 16 when I signed and I believed my dreams were gonna come true and I was crushed when that didn’t immediately work out. Now I realize it was a blessing in disguise. It gave me a chance to fall in love with life and accept myself fully. I fear I would’ve been chasing external validation forever if I never got the chance to realize I can be happy without it.

What do you hope other young girls will get from your new song “American Dream Girl” as far as a message?

I hope young girls will take the time to figure out what they want for themselves instead of trying to please others or make others like them. I also hope they will embrace their own uniqueness and realize how beautiful and valuable they are just being themselves. We are so much more than something to look at or someone to rely on. We have hopes and dreams and voices that deserve to be heard.

What’s next for you ?

I’m going to be releasing an EP this year and hopefully an album next year that I will tour with. I’m looking for ways to incorporate philanthropy into my music as it is equally a passion of mine. I think Music is so powerful and it would be a shame not to use it to make a meaningful impact in people’s lives.

Watch the “American Dream Girl” music video here:

The official website for “Baker Grace” may be found here:

https://www.bakergracemusic.com

Photo Credits: @spitballll