Check out places to go during the 4th of July holidays.

ALL TOO WELL 352 W. Armitage Ave. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-799-8478 www.alltoowellchi.com

Fourth of July Park Packs at All Too Well Available daily $12 to $18 Park Packs Chicagoans staying in town over the Fourth of July can enjoy an easy-to-plan picnic in the park with a “Park Pack” from All Too Well in Lincoln Park. Available daily, the Park Packs will range from $12 to $18 each and include charcuterie, cheese, a pickled item, fruit, crackers, and olives.

PHOTOS (credit: Lucy Hewitt)

aliveOne2683 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-348-9800 | www.aliveone.com

Fourth of July Half-Price Happy Hour at aliveOneTuesday, July 4; open at 8 p.m.$4-$6 drink specials After the barbecues, patrons can head to aliveOne on Tuesday, July 4 which will open late at 8 p.m. for Fourth of July specials like $6 Eve of the Destruction cocktails (regularly $11) with Bulleit Bourbon, Campari, Carpano Antica, and an orange swath. Other specials will include $4 Old Style, $5 shots of Evan Williams and $4 drafts.

PHOTOS (courtesy of aliveOne)

B.A.S.H. (BURGER AND SUSHI HOUSE) in Geneva124 N. West State Street Geneva, IL 60134 | 630-587-2274 | www.burgerandsushihouse.com

Fourth of July Weekend Special at B.A.S.H. Geneva

Sunday, July 2$5 to $8 food and drink specialsIn celebration of Independence Day weekend, B.A.S.H. Burger and Sushi House in Geneva will offer all day specials on Sunday, July 2 including $5 draft beers, $7 frozen drinks and $8 B.A.S.H. burgers (bacon, American cheese, spicy mayo, hash brown; normally $12). Weather permitting, guests can enjoy their food and drink al fresco on the shaded and modern patio area with seating for 96 guests. Six outdoor seats pull up to an indoor sushi bar and several garage doors that open to the outside give indoor diners a dose of fresh air.

PHOTOS (courtesy of B.A.S.H)

CENTRAL PARK BAR2924 N. Central Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | 773-698-6063 | www.centralparkbarchicago.com

Fourth of July Patio Party at Central Park Bar

Tuesday, July 4; open at 8 p.m.$4 beer special Chicagoans can keep the Fourth of July party going and join Central Park Bar on Tuesday, July 4 beginning at 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy $4 High Life and $4 Coors Light in the 3,500 square foot Backyard Bar complete with covered outdoor bar, bumper pool table, picnic tables, porch swings and fire pit.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar)

CODY’S PUBLIC HOUSE1658 W. Barry Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | 773-799-8217 www.codyschicago.com

Fourth of July Weekend Cubs Specials & Tailgate at Cody’sFriday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2$4 to $25 drink specials With easy street parking and a quick Uber ride to and from Wrigley Field, Cody’s Public House is the perfect pre or post game stop for the Cubs vs Guardians games over Fourth of July weekend. Cody’s game day specials will include $4 Old Style tall boy cans, $6 Spiteful Brewing Bleacher Bum Blonde and $6 Cubby Bombs. Additional specials for the holiday will include $25 High Noon buckets, $5 Careno Tequila shots and $7 Housemade Margaritas. Guests are invited to “Bring Your Own Meat” (BYOM) and use the grill in Cody’s beer garden to grill up all their game day favorites. Cody’s beer garden also features TVs, darts and bean bags. For reservations, email ev****@co**********.com.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Cody’s Public House)

EASY BAR1944 W. Division Ave. Chicago, IL 60622 | 773-227-4644 | www.easybarchicago.com

Fourth of July Specials at Easy BarTuesday, July 4; open at 5 p.m.Easy Bar will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Drink specials will include $8 Hibiscus Mezcal Margaritas along with regular Tuesday specials like half-price happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., $4 Beers (all beers, draft, bottle, and can, & hard seltzer), and $9 beer and shot combos. Guests can enjoy drinks on Easy Bar’s intimate, dog-friendly sidewalk patio with seating for 15 to 20 guests.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Easy Bar)

ESTELLE’S2013 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-782-0450

www.estelleschicago.com

Independence Day Specials at Estelle’s Tuesday, July 4; open at 10 p.m.For Chicagoans looking for a casual spot to wind down after the Fourth of July weekend, Estelle’s will open at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Guests can enjoy post barbecue specials like $6 Fireball and discounted Dutchbag draft beers all night.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Estelle’s)

EVETTE’S ALL DAY2807 N. Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | 773-799-8478 www.evetteschicago.com

Alfresco Fourth of July Brunch at Evette’s All Day Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4Chicagoans looking for alfresco dining options over Fourth of July weekend can enjoy the expansive sidewalk patio at the recently opened Evette’s All Day in Lakeview. Near the corner of Sheffield Ave and Diversey Pkwy, the restaurant offers a sidewalk patio with seating for about 20 to 25 guests. Evette’s All Day melds the Mediterranean flavors of Lebanon with Mexico’s rich culinary traditions while staying true to Chef Mitchell Jamra’s Midwestern roots. Breakfast is served everyday until 2 p.m. and includes items like tacos, a variety of hash dishes and chilaquiles with a pita or tortilla option.

PHOTOS (credit: Lucy Hewett)

H&C POUR HOUSE 2470 N. Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-904-8835 www.hcpourhouse.com

Fourth of July Weekend Happy Hour at H&C Pour House Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1For Chicagoans staying in town this Fourth of July weekend, H&C Pour House, the neighborhood gastropub in Lincoln Park, will offer a holiday weekend Happy Hour on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Happy hour specials include $6 house mules, $7 well cocktails, $6 teeny martinis, $5 select drafts, $3 Malort, $4 Jameson, and $5 house made apple pie shots. A selection of bar bites are also included in happy hour like $5 fries, $6 curds and $7 mac & cheese.

PHOTOS (courtesy of H&C Pour House)

ODA MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE5657 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60660 | 773-878-8930 www.odachicago.com

Half-Off Wine Bottles for Independence Day at Oda Mediterranean Tuesday, July 4 open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.Chicagoans can celebrate the Fourth of July at Oda Mediterranean in Andersonville on Tuesday, July 4 and enjoy half-off bottles of wine all evening. Weather permitting, guests can enjoy their wine on Oda’s spacious and dog-friendly sidewalk patio. Oda offers a unique selection of Georgian Qvevri Wines available including Doremi Saperavi, Lagvinari Aladasturi, Vartsikhe Marani Aladasturi, Friend’s Wine Kindzmarauli, Friend’s Wine Mukuzani, Tchotiashvili Muskaturi, Tchotiashvili Khikhvi, Tchotiashvili Rkatsiteli, Tchotiashvili Mtsvane, and Tchotiashvili Nitsa.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Oda)