Buddy Holly’s life was cut short at only 22 years of age but attaining a long-lasting legacy as a pioneer of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Don McLean described the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, J.P. Richardson (The Big Bopper), and Richie Valens as “The Day that Music Died.” The Buddy Holly Musical is one of the first jukebox musicals. It chronicles the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll singer Buddy Holly’s career from a young band member of the Crickets playing stints at a roller skating rink in Lubbock, Texas to a solo musical star in just three short years. He began his career singing country western songs and had to fight the Southern music establishment to establish Rock ‘n’ Roll as a viable art form. His influence on this genre was far-reaching. Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Elvis Costello, and The Rolling Stones were huge fans.

Buddy Holly also known as Charles Hardin Holley was born September 07, 1936, and died in a fiery plane crash on February 03, 1959. He was the youngest of four children. His brothers taught him to play the guitar. He also played fiddle and piano. He opened for Elvis Presley before Elvis was a national star during a 1955 tour stop in Lubbock. The Crickets also appeared twice on the Ed Sullivan Show on December 1, 1957, and two months later on January 26, 1958. In 1957 the Crickets were the first White band to play at the famous Harlem Apollo Theater. The booker assumed they were a Black band. It is reported that it took several performances, but the audience finally warmed to the honky band. Melanie Brezell and Marcus Terell’s performances during the Apollo scenes are outstanding and show-stopping.

Alan Janes, an English writer, and producer, was inspired to write the book for the musical after having a fascinating conversation with two extreme fans of Holly’s, a film producer Greg Smith, and theatrical agent Laurie Mansfield. Paul McCartney of the Beatles allowed Janes to license the song rights for a musical. It became one of the longest-running West End shows lasting over a dozen years. It went on to achieve worldwide popularity.

Chicagoan musician and actor Kieran McCabe has expertly honed the role of Buddy Holly as he and his bandmates have been playing Holly and the Crickets songs since 2018. This production has twenty-five musical numbers including the first recorded hit That’ll Be the Day written by Buddy Holly and Jerry Allison in 1956 and re-recorded by Holly and the new band, the Crickets in 1957. Other popular tunes included in this high-energy staging are Peggy Sue, Everyday, Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba,” The Big Bopper’s Chantilly Lace, and Oh Boy. This show is 100 minutes with no intermission.

Jed Feder portrays Jerry Ivan Allison drummer for the Crickets and co-writer of That’ll Be the Day and Peggy Sue. Shaun Whitely plays Joe Maudlin another founding member of the Crickets. He was their bass player, audio engineer, and also a songwriter. Jordan Arredondo portrays Richie Valens, the American guitarist, singer, songwriter, the forefather of the Chicano rock trend, and a Holly tourmate on that fatal day. Arredondo’s moves and vocals will wow you. Michael Kurkowski an actor, singer, musician, and a veteran of the Chicago scene since 2012 plays the fourth Cricket. David Stobbe captures the essence and tone of Hipockets Duncan (The Big Bopper) skillfully. The musicians in this production are all astounding. You will be transported to the ’50s, and 60’s with their costumes, dance style, and vocals. Maria Elena, Buddy Holly’s wife who he proposed to after a five-hour courtship is played beautifully by Molly Hernandez a Jeff Award-winning actress for The Buddy Holly Story at the American Blues Theater.

Alex Goodrich, a Jeff Award Winner is perfectly cast as Norman Petty, a musician, record producer, publisher, and radio station owner. From 1956 to 1958 Petty was the record producer of most of Holly’s recordings. After Buddy’s death, the Holley family put him in charge of releasing the demos here and overseas ensuring Holly’s worldwide popularity. This smash hit musical celebration is directed and choreographed by the acclaimed Amber Mak. She has the cast working as a phenomenal team. Even with little glitches like a broken guitar string and a separate cord-tripping hazard, the performers handled it effortlessly while having each other’s backs. The music direction by Matt Deitchman allows for high-energy vibrant songs successfully balanced with gentle soul-stirring ballads. The musician’s talents on stage blew me and the audience away especially the female horn player and the sax player. I could not believe they were not just synching their sounds without a backup orchestra. I heard several audience members say this was the best show ever at the Marriott Lincolnshire. My guests and I loved this production. However, I was anxious about the denouement of the airplane crash. It was presented with thoughtful, kind consideration and integrity.

BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices start at $55 (excluding tax and handling fees). Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations are strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

