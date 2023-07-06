Spread the love

Chef Martin Yan, the James Beard Award Winner, is the creative, celebrity chef at M.Y. Asia located in the newly branded Horseshoe (formerly Bally’s) on the Las Vegas strip. Chef’s Asian-infused cuisine allows guests to experience a tour of Asia with a sense of taste as well as dining delights of Asian art.

Chef Yan was a bit long overdue to make his Las Vegas debut, but he was waiting for the perfect time and perfect location. The Horseshoe was just that as evidenced by how quickly guests from all over the world came to dine at M.Y. ASIA and it didn’t take long for this to become the favorite spot of guests participating in the World Series of Poker. Traveling all over the world for 45 years, Chef Yan brings all of those flavors and experiences to the M.Y. ASIA menu and he incorporates various parts of Asia throughout the menu, creating the most truly unique and flavorful menu in Las Vegas.

“I feel like I am not only a chef, but also an ambassador,” Chef Yan said. “Las Vegas being an international city it allows you to bring more people together, food breaks all barriers and is the super connector among people.”

Chef Martin Yan (Photo courtesy Bronsin Loftin)

If you are looking for a great seafood appetizer to start your meal at M.Y. ASIA, the salt and pepper seafood is simply perfect. The dish brings together a lightly battered calamari and scallops with fried garlic and shallots and tossed in a house blend of salt and pepper. This is kept simple, but it is prepared flawlessly and you will have no shortage of seafood if you are looking for a little heat, at the bottom of the dish you are going to find a hint of Thai chilis to soak up and a little kick to this wonderful dish. The other dish to get things started with is the Vietnamese herb glass noodle salad, which Chef Yan refers to as “farm to chopstick salads” that he has on the menu. This salad gives you a new flavor with each bite as the ingredient list is as big as the bowl, highlighted by the glass noodles, Thai basil, pickled carrots, and chili-lime dressing and that is not even half of the ingredients. It makes you think of being in a garden and picking all the ingredients fresh and eating them all together in the moment, this is just a truly unique salad.

Chinese Style Roast Duck

Chef Yan’s lively ambiance brings many fans to indulge in the hand-pulled noodles dining experience, and classic delectables that can’t be missed, such as the Roasted Duck, and crab fried rice. The Chinese Style Roasted Duck is certainly a highlight of the menu, but if you are going to order this, you need to get in early as this dish takes a lot of love and time to create and M.Y. ASIA usually makes about a dozen per day, so when they are gone, that is it. The half roasted duck is marinated in a special five-spice blend and is fall off the bone tender and to take up the flavor to an even higher level, it is served with a very creative sweet and savory plum sauce.

Salt and Pepper Seafood

The crab fried rice is like no other. While most friend rice can leave a heavy filling this crab fried rice has so much crab meat, you will be hard-pressed to take bite that doesn’t include crab. The dish also features: Chinese broccoli, egg, fish sauce, scallions and the centerpiece, the fried rice that is so silky and perfectly cooked it simply melts in your mouth.

Vietnamese Herb Glass Noodle Salad

Additionally, Chef Yan has fashioned his signature Lucky Bell Bar featuring traditional cocktails and specialty drinks, as well as a broad selection of beer and wine. Interesting cocktail combos include Lychee in Paradise: Grey Goose La Poire Vodka, Elderflower, Fresh Lemon Juice, Lychee Juice, N. Feuillatte Brut; Emperor’s Sword: Empress 1908 Gin, Gold Yuzu, Elderflower Tea; and M.Y. Paloma: Patron Silver Tequila, Yuzuri Liqueur, Agave, Pink Grapefruit. To finish off your experience, Chef Yan put together a handful of Asian-inspired desserts, but the Vietnamese Tiramisu is the highlight of this portion of the menu. Somehow he created the best version of the classic tiramisu you have come to know and love and then incorporated all the flavor from Vietnamese coffee, allowing each bite to be delicate and balanced while still letting you know you are eating dessert.

Vietnamese Tiramisu

Las Vegas is home to more great restaurants and great chefs than likely any other city in the United States can boast, so trying to make a selection is a bit like throwing a dart and just taking what you hit and presuming it will be good. Asian cuisine is no different, there are a number of great choices, but then there is M.Y. ASIA. Chef Yan simply brings more knowledge of flavors and love of creating a dish to his menu that is hard to match. If you are looking for an inspired menu and entertaining experience, M.Y. ASIA is that restaurant that after one visit will make you forget all the others and will definitely keep you coming back for more.

LOCATION AND HOURS

For more information, visit www.myasialv.com, and follow @myasialv on Instagram and @myasialv on Facebook. M.Y. Asia is open Wednesday-Sunday 11a.m.-5 p.m. for lunch and dinner service.

ABOUT M.Y. ASIA

The first Las Vegas restaurant from celebrated Chef Martin Yan and hospitality veterans ATM Hospitality, M.Y. Asia celebrates the best of the continent with Chef Yan’s signature Yan-tertainment and bold but approachable flavors in classic dishes and new favorites. M.Y. Asia opens at Horseshoe Las Vegas in 2023. Follow M.Y. Asia for updates on Facebook: @myasialv and Instagram: @myasialv.

ABOUT MARTIN YAN

For four decades, legendary Chef Martin Yan has educated and entertained millions around the world. His Yan Can Cook series (3,500 shows and counting) is one of the longest-running cooking programs from Singapore to San Francisco. Beyond the public airwaves Chef Yan’s business enterprise includes several successful restaurant ventures, 30 plus cookbooks, countless public appearances, and culinary consulting projects for many Fortune 500 businesses. Always eager to lend a hand to worthy causes, Chef Yan is active in helping many charitable foundations in their fundraising efforts. He’s also a frequent judge and panel member in numerous national and international culinary competitions, including the Iron Chef on the Food Network (U.S. / Canada / Vietnam). Follow Chef Yan on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT HORSESHOE LAS VEGAS

The newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas is located at the center of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace and next to Paris Las Vegas. The 44-acre resort consists of two 26-story hotel towers with more than 2,800 guestrooms, including the renovated Resort Rooms and 244 suites. For entertainment, Horseshoe Las Vegas offers The Magic Attic, a 3,685-square-foot showroom exclusively for magic-inspired productions. Dining options include Horseshoe’s signature fine dining experience, Jack Binion’s Steak, as well as a food court, Nosh Deli and LavAzza. Joining the roster of eateries are Chef Martin Yan’s first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia, as well as Guy Fieri’s newest concept, Flavortown Sports Kitchen. The resort also offers a fitness center, the Blu Pool and attractions such as Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, REAL BODIES, The Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge, National Geographic’s Rarely Seen and the ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The resort features nearly 70,000 square feet of casino space and is home to the World Series of Poker®. Horseshoe Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Horseshoe Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.