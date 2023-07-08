Spread the love

I first saw a Des McAnuff production of The Who’s Tommy at the Stratford Festival ten

years ago when he was its artistic director. That production blew me away with its sound and

visual spectacle, from the “Overture” to the reprise of “Listening to You” in the finale. I literally

braced myself for those chords on the opening performance of the rock musical at the

Goodman Theatre, and McAnuff’s re-imagining of his former triumph was a triumph yet again.



Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy Walker (center) joined by the company of The Who’s Tommy,with (far right) Tommy’s parents, Captain Walker (Adam Jacobs) and Mrs. Walker (Alison Luff)Tommy

This production comes thirty years after it was on Broadway where it won five Tony Awards, including best original score for The Who’s Pete Townshend and best direction for

Mr. McAnuff. It began as a concept album in 1969, primarily written by Pete Townshend, and

the book for the musical was co-written by Townshend and McAnuff for its original production at the La Jolla Playhouse where McAnuff was the artistic director at the time.

Ali Louis BourzguiTommy

The story follows Tommy Walker, an English boy born during World War II, who witnesses his father, thought to have been killed in the war, come home and kill the lover of Tommy’s mother. The trauma of that event leaves Tommy lost in his own world and seemingly unable to hear, see, or speak. He spends much of his time obsessively staring into a mirror as his parents desperately try to figure out how to cure him, until he discovers an innate and almost savant-like ability to play pinball, which leads him to a cult-like celebrity status that confounds him.

(L-R) Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs, Annabel Finch and Ali Louis BourzguiTommy

Eventually, he finds peace with his family as well as his younger, traumatized self.

The twenty-nine person cast, led by the mesmerizing Ali Louis Bourzgui (Layalina, The

Band’s Visit national tour) in the title role, was impeccable and filled with intense and boundless energy. Standouts included the two young actors who played Tommy as a four year old, Presley Rose Jones, and ten year old, Annabel Finch. Their poise and performance level was impressive, to say the least. The choreography, by Lorin Latarro, was a fitting complement to the music and exuberantly executed by the cast.

Ali Louis Bourzgui and the company of The Who’s TommyTommy

Technically, the new production is a triumph. The set and costumes colors weren’t as

vibrant as the previous staging, but the use of projections by designer Peter Nigrini was mind-

blowingly innovative and intricate. The creative team also includes set design by David Korins;

costume design by Sarafina Bush; lighting design Amanda Zieve, and sound design by

Gareth Owen.

Christina SajousTommy



I was very much hoping to see Pete Townshend in person, and it almost happened, but

alas, his flight from London was canceled. After a well-deserved standing ovation, Des McAnuff took to the stage and read a note from Mr. Townshend that stated he wished he could have been there in Chicago, “A city full of friends…”.



The show has been extended twice due to high demand, and is now set to close on

August 6th. If you’re looking for an experience full of legendary music, great voices, and

technical wizardry, The Who’s Tommy is for you!

Ali Louis BourzguiTommy



The Who’s Tommy appears at Goodman Theatre June 13 – August 6 in the 856-seat

Albert Theatre; for tickets ($30 – $185, subject to change) call 312.443.3800, visit

GoodmanTheatre.org/Tommy or purchase in-person at the Goodman Box Office at 170 N.

Dearborn (12 noon – 5pm).



A pop-up pinball arcade joins the run of The Who’s Tommy! Audiences can play an

original Tommy pinball machine and take their shot at becoming “The Pinball Wizard.” The

highest score at the end of the run will win a custom Tommy fender Stratocaster—signed by

Pete Townshend of The Who! The arcade is open 90 minutes pre-show on most dates, closed

during intermission, and open for 60 minutes post-show. Rules of engagement: play is free, but limited to one game per person. Competing gamers who beat the high score should capture a selfie that includes their score and the date in the picture and email it to

Pi*****@Go************.org. More details at Pi*****@Go************.org" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">GoodmanTheatre.org/Tommy.

Addendum:

A Note from Pete Townshend

Music, Lyrics and Co-Writer (with Des McAnuff) of The Who’s Tommy

Hello Chicago!

A city full of friends for me and The Who. I so wish I was there.

Tommy has been a trip for me from the beginning back when I first started writing

songs for it. Then, working with Des to bring the piece to the stage in La Jolla and

then to Broadway. It was truly an Amazing Journey. I am stunned and

overwhelmed that the journey continues.

Thank you for being a part of it tonight, and to all of you I send love and a hope

that you travel safely in life.

Photos are courtesy of Goodman Theatre.