Written by Tom Alper, THE PITCH makes its world premiere at the Madnani Theatre in 2023. Presented by Waterfront Productions, produced by Tom Alper and Christine Blackburn, and directed by Louie Liberti, THE PITCH explores the dynamics and ethics of the flood of telemarketing sales in the U.S. – where no two individuals in the transaction ever get to see the other – while sizable sums of money sizzle through cyberspace.

Connor Killeen and Tom Alper – Photo by Olivia Neil

Widower Tom Allen (Tom Alper) is in a pickle. He is a single dad raising his 15-year-old daughter – and his recent spotty employment has resulted in the bills piling up. Desperate for money, Tom jumps at the chance to sell electronic parts over the phone in what looks very much like a boiler-room set-up. Although he’s personable and uber-motivated, he just can’t seem to make any sales – until his co-workers Skunk (Orion McCabe), “The Kid” (Connor Killeen), Ricky Ray (Omar Salazar), and Scramby (Phil Gibbs) – and his boss Mike (Joseph Lorenzo) – let him in on the secret of becoming a superstar in their chosen line of work. Meanwhile, his teen daughter Michelle (Auden Wyle) isn’t helping matters at all as she begins the journey from childhood to adulthood. To add spice to the tale, Tom is being audited by IRS. To add to his woes, Tom discovers that he might have to make ethical compromises to excel – rounding out a generally disappointing time in his life.

Auden Wyle – Photo by Olivia Neil

Sounds depressing? THE PITCH is far from it. In a hilarious poke at today’s economy and the compromises sometimes required, THE PITCH examines the ethical dilemmas posed by sales while introducing the audience to what may be the funniest crowd of salesmen in town. Guess how come Skunk got his nickname – and what about Scramby? And nothing on the laugh index can compare to Tom’s audiences with Mel (William Warren), his friendly neighborhood IRS agent. For a laugh a minute, THE PITCH scores a 10. Kudos to the skilled director and the in-tune ensemble cast: they make a great, funny, and very entertaining team.

Kennedy Porter – Photo by Olivia Neil

This is a play which makes excellent use of its intimate stage, where the audience almost becomes part of the story. As cast members scurry to add and delete props, the audience gets a charming dose of theaters of the distant past (think Shakespeare), where the story was more important than the sets. THE PITCH is reportedly based on a true story. Hard to believe, but perhaps reality really is stranger than fiction. The off-the-wall cast seem to be truly enjoying themselves creating Tom’s own special hell – and the audience is clearly being richly entertained – making this a not-to-be-missed production.

Tom Alper and Phil Gibbs – Photo by Olivia Neil

THE PITCH runs through July 23, 2023, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Madnani Theatre is located at 6760 Lexington Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90038. Tickets are $20. For information and reservations, go online.