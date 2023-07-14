Spread the love

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway’s premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway’s biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

THIS PERFORMANCE… returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from SHUCKED;SIX THE MUSICAL;ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME;THE BOOK OF MORMON;CAMELOT; PARADE;ALADDIN; A DOLL’S HOUSE and FLYING OVER SUNSET

Performers scheduled for the 165th edition are Miki Abraham (Understudy for the role of Lulu in Shucked), Carey Rebecca Brown (Understudy for the roles of Kristine Linde, Nora Helmer, Anne-Marie in A Doll’s House revival XIII), Tanner Callicutt (Understudy for the roles of Britt Craig, Frankie Epps, Officer Ivy, Mr. Turner and Young Soldier in Parade), Daniel Fetter (Understudy for the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon); Danny Gardner (Understudy for the role of Cary Grant in Flying Over Sunset) Holly Gould (Understudy for the role of Mordred in Camelot); Kristina Leopold (Alternate for the roles of Catherine of Aragon, Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr in Six The Musical), Salisha Thomas (Understudy for the roles of Cinderella, Betany, Goldilocks and Snow White in Once Upon a One More Time), and David Wright Jr.(Understudy for the role of Aladdin in Aladdin). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg..

At This Performance… to be debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1182 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5714 roles in 633 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions

Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.com or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.

Jody Prusan (Film maker and author) shares her in-person experience at THE GREEN ROOM 42. Read on:

100% absolutely blown away by the talent that I have seen at the many “At This Performance…” evenings I was privileged to attend. On June 19, 2023 I was thunderstruck to see performers from SIX THE MUSICAL; PARADE; CAMELOT; THE BOOK OF MORMON; HADESTOWN and MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS. Florrie Bagel (Standby for the role of Lucille Frank in Parade), Brandon Cameron (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown), Holli Conway (Alternate for the roles of Catherine of Aragon, Katherine Howard and Anna of Cleves in Six: The Musical), Matias De La Flor (Understudy for the role of Lancelot du Lac in Camelot), Kathel Griffin (Standby for the roles of Atlas/Nate and Dylan in Millennials Are Killing Musicals), Kristen Jeter (Understudy for the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon) and Ryan Vona (Standby for the role of Leo Frank in Parade). The evening also featured a Special Guest Appearance by Heather Rice. Musical Director/Accompanist was the brillant Asher Denburg.

It was thrilling to see and hear these amazing performers and awesome to hear first hand their stories of how and when they got the call THAT THEY WERE GOING ON!! For some it was their BROADWAY DEBUT. With less than 24 hours notice many of these performers stepped on and in very big shoes and you bet – the shoe fit!! Stephen DeAngelis gives an inside and intimate look at the life and incredible challenges of what it takes to be a standby/understudy on Broadway. This is a fantastic evening of musical A+ talent and an opportunity to see and hear the stars of today and tomorrow. No where else can you get a glimpse into the lives and backgrounds of these unique talents.

Shows are monthly at The Green Room 42

Photos are courtesy of Jody Prusan and The Green Room 42