In the midst of celebrating significant milestone anniversaries for three of its Las Vegas resident productions: Michael Jackson ONE™ at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, “O™” at Bellagio Resort & Casino and Mystère™ at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, Cirque du Soleil has shared the 2024 schedules for all six Las Vegas resident shows.

Tickets for Mystère™, “O™,” KÀ™, The Beatles™ LOVE™, Michael Jackson ONE™ and Mad Apple for January – March 2024 can now be purchased online at Cirquetickets.

Here Comes The Sun -Courtesy CDS

The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino

Located at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, LOVE by Cirque du Soleil celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles through enhanced versions of timeless, original recordings, dazzling acrobatics and high-energy choreography. The world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip and is set to a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning soundtrack coupled with extraordinary sound and visuals.

SHOW SCHEDULE Tuesday – Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 7 p.m. shows only: Jan. 24 – 25 Feb. 1, 7, 14 – 15, 22 DARK DAYS Sunday – Monday ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS Jan. 2 – 9 March 12 TICKET PRICES Tickets start at $69 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: · Call 702-792-7735 or 800-963-9634 · Go to cirquedusoleil.com/love or mirage.com

Forest Duel Photo by Jerry Metellus

KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Live at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, KÀ by Cirque du Soleil redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict set within a dynamic theater that transforms the stage into an entire empire. The epic production takes adventure to an all-new level as world-class performers enthrall audiences with gravity-defying battle scenes and combat acrobatics punctuated by immersive technology.

SHOW SCHEDULE Saturday – Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. shows only: Feb. 11 DARK DAYS Thursday and Friday ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS Jan. 27 – Feb. 7 March 20 TICKET PRICES Tickets start at $69 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: · Call 702-891-3140 or 800-963-9634 · Go to cirquedusoleil.com/ka or mgmgrand.com

Photo courtesy CDS

Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Mad Apple is a delicious Cirque du Soleil cocktail of New York-inspired acrobatics, music, dance, magic and comedy. Celebrating the city that never sleeps, Mad Apple transports audiences to New York’s wildest night out and rewrites the script on Las Vegas entertainment with a dynamic range of talent all set to the backdrop of the Big Apple.

SHOW SCHEDULE Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. DARK DAYS Wednesday – Thursday ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS Feb. 11 Feb. 23 – 27 TICKET PRICES Tickets start at $59 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: Call 877-632-7400 or 702-632-7580 Go to cirquedusoleil.com/mad-apple or newyorknewyork.com Children under 16 are not permitted. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Smooth Criminal Photo courtesy CDS

Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “A virtual parade of ‘wow’ moments,” Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying combination of thrilling acrobatic stunts, heart-pumping choreography and visual effects. The hit show is inspired by the King of Pop and features his acclaimed music in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound theater. Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

SHOW SCHEDULE Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. DARK DAYS Tuesday and Wednesday ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS Jan. 11 – 22 Feb. 11 March 21 TICKET PRICES Tickets start at $69 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: Call 702-632-7593 or 800-963-9634 Go to cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one or mandalaybay.com

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Mystère is the original must-see Cirque du Soleil production that fuses high-energy acrobatics with evocative choreography all set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. As the longest running Cirque du Soleil production, Mystère provides the ultimate discovery that life itself is a mystery. Mystère is a one-of-a-kind production that promises to astound audiences like never before and is offered exclusively at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. Tickets will be available for purchase in the upcoming weeks.

SHOW SCHEDULE Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. DARK DAYS Wednesday – Thursday ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS Jan. 9 – 25 Feb. 11 March 15 TICKET PRICES Tickets start at $69 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: Call 702-894-7723 Go to cirquedusoleil.com/mystere or treasureisland.com

Photo courtesy CDS

“O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino

Inspired by infinity and the elegance of water, “O” combines incredible acrobatics and synchronized swimming to create an experience like no other. The breathtaking spectacular weaves an aquatic tapestry of artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance in the hallmark production offered exclusively at Bellagio Resort & Casino. “O” delivers a must-see experience in Las Vegas with its spectacular acrobats and synchronized swimmers, including Olympians who perform 60-foot-high dives into a 1.5 million-gallon pool.

SHOW SCHEDULE Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. DARK DAYS Monday – Tuesday ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS Feb. 11 ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES Feb. 6 TICKET PRICES Tickets start at $79 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: · Call 702-693-7068 or 800-963-9634 · Go to cirquedusoleil.com/O or bellagio.com

* Show schedules are subject to change.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images MGM Resorts International)

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events.

Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on six continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, visit CDS Entertainment.