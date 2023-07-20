Spread the love

A favorite SoCal summertime tradition – Del Mar’s Opening Day presented by Caesear’s Sportsbook takes place on Friday, July 21. Racing fans from all over Southern California flock to the track in their hats and fascinators to watch world-class racing and kick off the summer season. The season is chock full of trackside events and weekly attractions including Del Mar Beer Fest (July 22), Taste of New Orleans (Aug. 5), Turf Club Fridays, Taste of the Turf Club (Sundays) and more. Racing enthusiasts can look forward to the $1,000,000 FanDuel Racing Pacific Classic on Saturday, September 3. Tickets for the summer season can be purchased at www.dmtc.com.

Infield at Del Mar Racetrack (Photo Courtesy Del Mar Racetrack)

Paddock Crowd (Photo Courtesy Del Mar Racetrack)

For more information, visit: Del Mar