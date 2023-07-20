Spread the love

Corey Robinson, founder of Journey Real Estate, is an exemplary professional within the industry who exudes honesty, dedication, and family values. Corey and his team understand the importance of empowering clients to find the best home to meet their desires, and how to navigate the variables that may arise during the process. Not only does Corey and his team cover Marin and Sonoma Counties, his brother Trey Robinson, will be moving out to Colorado with the aspiration to expand the company.

Currently Corey and his team: Trey Robinson, Taylor Porter, Brianne Rhodes, and Dallis Craft are all proficient in personalized strategy, extensive marketing, skilled negotiation, transaction management, and professional staging and photography. Not only has Corey empowered his team with these tools he has confidence that each of them is skilled as trusted advisors. Corey believes in cohesion, constructive collaboration, and team building to empower a successful outcome for both the team and their clients.

Corey’s career has also led him to receive notable recognition: Nextdoor’s Neighborhood Favorite Agent, five-star Zillow reviews, and named one of America’s Best Real Estate Agents. Corey exemplifies his character when receiving an award by recognizing it is all about teamwork, “I am overjoyed and grateful to be named one of America’s Best Real Estate Agents based on volume! Real estate is a team sport, and I couldn’t do it without my amazing team and our incredibly loyal clients. Your referrals are the lifeblood of my business, and I could never thank you enough! A special shout out to my brother, Trey Robinson for wearing most of the hats, and hustling by my side through these busy, fun, challenging, exciting times. You’re the man!”

The depth and breadth of Corey’s character does not stop there, he also does everything he can to empower others outside his industry by supporting his children’s school, local businesses, and donating a portion of every commission to Giveback Homes, which organizes housing projects to create social change by helping build homes for families around the globe.

