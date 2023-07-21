Spread the love

Penned by Norm Foster, Canada’s most popular and commercially successful playwright, DORIS AND IVY IN THE HOME are equally at home in Canada and further South – easily making the transition from frigid Canadian winters to the balmy clime of Beverly Hills. After a crowd-pleasing premiere in Canada in 2022, Foster’s hilarious comedy has journeyed south and is now generating a laugh-a-minute at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills.

Ann Hearn, Diana Angelina, and David Hunt Stafford – Photo by Warren Davis

Former prison guard Doris Mooney (Diana Angelina) has just arrived at Paradise Village, a Canadian retirement home in Canmore, Alberta. Within an hour of her arrival, she meets Ivy Hoffbauer (Ann Hearn), a former world champion skier – who, unfortunately, achieved lasting world-wide fame for a faux pas on the slopes which ended her career. Even though the brash and cheeky Doris quizzes and pokes fun at gentle Ivy’s reputation, the two woman soon become fast friends. Enter Arthur Beech (David Hunt Stafford), another Paradise resident with issues of his own – a man who yearns to regain the feelings tied to being in love again. It just so happens that Arthur has his sights set on Ivy, a thrice-divorced women who is prickly – if not downright cantankerous – about entering into another relationship. But the canny Doris is sure that she can overcome Ivy’s reluctance to find love with a plan which she is sure will succeed. The plan? You’ll have to see the play to find out what happens to these lively seniors.

Diana Angelina and Ann Hearn – Photo by Warren Davis

Get ready to laugh up a storm as master comedy playwright Foster tickles your funny bone with hilarious shenanigans that will keep your chuckling throughout. Masterfully helmed by Warren Davis, DORIS AND IVY IN THE HOME keeps the laughs coming while also sneaking in some cogent messages about friendship, love, and ageing. Days before the opening, Melanie MacQueen, scheduled to play Doris, was benched by unexpected events – and her role was filled in at the last moment by Diana Angelina, who, script in hand, did a stand-up job of taking on the role. In fact, the entire talented trio really got into it with gusto. As always, Theatre 40’s production did a highly professional job, including Jeff G. Rack (set design), Derrick McDaniel (lighting), Nick Foran (sound), and Michael Mullen (costumes).

Ann Hearn and David Hunt Stafford – Photo by Warren Davis

DORIS AND IVY IN THE HOME is a play which is entertaining, witty, and often uproarious. If you’re a senior, you’ll love it. If you’re hobnobbing with senior family members and friends, you’ll love it. If you’ve ever worked with seniors, you’ll love it. And if you plan to become a senior someday, you’re in for a hilarious preview of coming attractions.

David Hunt Stafford and Ann Hearn – Photo by Warren Davis

DORIS AND IVY IN THE HOME runs through August 23, 2023, with performance at 2 p.m. on Sundays and at 7:30 p.m. on other days of the week (7/20, 7/21, 7/22, 7/23, 7/31, 8/1, 8/2, 8/4, 8/5, 8/6, 8/7, 8/8, 8/9, 8/14, 8/15, 8/17, 8/18, 8/19, 8/20, 8/21, 8/22, and 8/23). Theatre 40 performs at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, in Beverly Hills High School, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Tickets are $35. For information and reservations, call 310-364-0535 or go online.