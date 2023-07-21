Spread the love

When it comes to a classic and flavorful cocktails, the Tiki style, from the Mai Tai to the Rum Runner, have to be at the top of the list. With so many versions and so many mixologists, amateur and professional, you can expect the unexpected with each drink. Now the epic rum Kirk and Sweeney Dominican Rum is giving anyone who can get behind the bar a chance to show off their version and compete for the title of the “Top Tiki Cocktail Recipe” along with that title goes the “Ultimate Tiki Bar Kit”.

Kirk and Sweeney Dominican Rum, part of wine and spirits négociant 3 Badge Beverage Corporation, today announced the brand is set to hoist its sails on a journey to find the best tiki cocktail recipe in its national contest, “A Tropical Remix”. The program, which will run through September 30, 2023, is looking for mixologists to submit their own twists on classic tiki cocktails using Kirk and Sweeney Rum for a chance to win The Ultimate Tiki Bar Kit.

“We are thrilled to launch this contest and to see what creative and spirited tiki cocktails are created by the clever home and craft mixologists featuring our Dominican Rum,” said August Sebastiani, President of 3 Badge Beverage Corporation.

Kirk and Sweeney Dominican Rum. Photo courtesy of 3 Badge Beverage Corp.

Grand Prize: The winning entry will receive The Ultimate Tiki Bar Kit for an at-home tiki experience, with a value of $1,000 or more.

How to Enter: Entries will be accepted through the Kirk and Sweeney website – kirkandsweeneyrum.com or via social media by using #atropicalremix, #kirkandsweeney, and tagging @kirkandsweeney. To participate, there is no entry fee required and purchase is not necessary.

Handcrafted in the Dominican Republic, Kirk and Sweeney Rum adheres to the very strict regulations to be called “Dominican Rum.” The process begins with high-quality sugarcane that is processed for fermentation and distillation. The rum is then aged in a variety of American and French oak barrels, with the distiller conducting various steps of dumping, blending, and re-barreling through the years.

Kirk and Sweeney is aptly named after an infamous wooden schooner, best known for smuggling rum from the Caribbean to the Northeast during the early years of Prohibition. Legend has it was seized off the coast of New York with a massive amount of rum aboard. The schooner was subsequently renamed “Chase” and pressed into duty as a Coast Guard trainer, serving until the late 1940s when it was retired and salvaged.

With the tagline, “A Rum Well Worth Pursuing,” Kirk and Sweeney Rums are distributed throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and parts of Asia. For more information about 3 Badge Beverage Corporation and Kirk and Sweeney Rum, please visit kirkandsweeneyrum.com or follow @kirkandsweeney.

About 3 Badge Beverage Corporation

Established in 2015, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation is a négociant representing an innovative portfolio of terroir-driven wines and craft spirits from around the globe. Headquartered out of a historic, refurbished fire station in Sonoma, California, 3 Badge is led by fourth-generation vintner August Sebastiani. Named for his grandfather’s volunteer firefighting service badges, 3 Badge is built upon a philosophy of exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to place. 3 Badge Mixology offers Bozal Mezcal, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol, and Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, while 3 Badge Enology includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest, and Guinigi Wines from Italy. Additional information can be found at 3badge.com.