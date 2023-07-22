Spread the love

The best-loved children’s story ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” by Mo Willems is one great big laugh fest for the whole family. Now showing through August 13 at the Marriott Theatre, audiences continue to giggle and sing their way through this wonderful classic.

The Squirrelles and Piggie at the Marriott Theatre.

Lillian Castillo as Piggie and Lorenzo Rush, Jr. as Elephant at the Marriott Theatre.

Gerald the Elephant and Piggie are BFFs (best friends forever) and share a love of adventure, music and ICE CREAM!

Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship, but Piggie is not concerned at all. When they get invited to a party hosted by the three Squirrelles, their enthusiasm grows. What kind of party? What should they wear? So begins a day when anything is possible, all in the name of fun.

Filled with beloved characters with the story from the book, plus upbeat songs, “ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” is a perfect way to introduce young audiences to theatre. And, it’s nonstop laughs from start to finish.

But the humor is not just for kids. There are lots of lines that will have the adults rolling in the aisles like comments about “the elephant in the room” and having a “meltdown.”

Lorenzo Rush, Jr. as Elephant at the Marriott Theatre

The production stars Lillian Castillo as “Piggie,” Lorenzo Rush Jr. as “Elephant,” Brian Bandura, Sara Reinecke, and Ciarra Stroud as “The Squirelles,” and Patrick Michael Tierney as “Dog/Penguin”.

This special one-hour presentation is directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller and choreographed by Laura Savage with musical direction by Carolyn Brady. As they always do, each performance is followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast.

What was fun for me was seeing so many of the actors I usually enjoy in other Marriott Theatre productions amp it up in this one. Their comedic antics were hysterical and spot-on.

Kudos to costume designer Theresa Ham whose colorful, creative costume designs were fun and lively.

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” plays most Thursdays through Sundays at 10 am with select 12:30 pm performances.

Ciarra Stroud, Brian Bandura and Sara-Reinecke as the Squirelles

For tickets, visit MarriottTheatre.com or call 847.634.0200 for the exact schedule, as show times and dates vary. Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire.

Their final production in the “Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences” series is “The Snow Queen” from November 17 – December 23, 2023.

All photos by Liz Lauren.