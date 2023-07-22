Spread the love

Truth be told — there’s no shortage of good eats in Phoenix! Ocean Prime, a high quality seafood and steakhouse, joins the list of must-dine restaurants. From innovative treats to twists on classic favorites such as the Shellfish “Cobb” Salad, from start to finish your meal is an intoxicating culinary journey. Ocean Prime delivers on every aspect of their menu.

Upon perusing the menu, I absolutely had to try a few decadent bites, such as the Lobster Mac and Cheese which is sheer perfection and dripped in savory flavors. Typically when ordering a dish of this stature, consumers may think there is one or two small bits of Lobster, however at Ocean Prime that is far from the truth. They have single-handedly changed the game in terms of this indulgent dish. Tillamook cheddar encompasses the mac, which is then topped with chunks of lobster. It’s a dream within a dream and an absolute must.

The crab cake was an incredible starter. Complete with a dijon remoulade and pickled slaw. The layer of flavors are delicious!

Unlike most, this crab cake appetizer had a sweet and sour element which was a nice surprise and a refreshing twist. You can’t go wrong with a filet mignon and you certainly won’t be disappointed.

If you’ve ever heard one thing about Ocean Prime, chances are you’ve heard about their moist, craveable, and most popular dessert – Warm Butter Cake. Surrounded by fresh fruit, this dish is a nice warm hug after the most perfect meal. It’s everything you could imagine and for good reason — it’s literally the cherry on top!

Not sure of when you can check this establishment off your list? Well, you’re in luck as they have a few menus to fit every occasion.

Courtesy Photo

Early Dining Menu:

Served Monday-Friday from 4:30 to 5 pm, the $65 menu will include a first and second course, as well as a side and a dessert. Some menu highlights include our famous Lobster Bisque, our Sea Scallops, 8 oz Filet, Jalapeno au Gratin, and Warm Butter Cake, just to name a few.

Sunday Surf & Turf:

The $70 two-course menu, includes some key Ocean Prime favorites such as French Onion Soup, our 8 oz Filet with Shrimp Scampi, Oscar Style, or with a Lobster Tail. Some key sides include our famous Truffle Mac & Cheese and Bacon Creamed Spinach.

This 10-layer carrot cake from Ocean Prime was decadent and a MUST. The pineapple syrup takes it to another level. Courtesy Photo

The beloved steakhouse recently opened its doors in Las Vegas. Here guests can enjoy the classics as well creative inspirations. Just as the chef’s approach food, its bartenders take a thoughtful approach to cocktails, using the finest spirits, hand- squeezed juices and unique aperitifs. Guests can enjoy lasting memories or Instagramable moments with signature cocktails such as the smoking Berries & Bubbles, Pineapple Picante or Aperol Old Fashioned. View the complete menu HERE! Whether you’re dining in Las Vegas or it’s other locations you’ll feel like a high-roller and odds are always in your favor!

How fun is the “Berries and Bubbles” beverage at Ocean Prime! Courtesy Photo

Ocean Prime – Phoenix: 5455 E High St #115, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Ocean Prime – Las Vegas: 3716 S. Las Vegas Blvd. 4th Floor, Las Vegas, Nevada 89158