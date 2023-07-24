Spread the love

The Crazy Coqs presents “Uptown Uptempo, an Evening with Randy Edelman” on Saturday, August 5th, 2023.

Join Randy Edelman for an intimate evening of music and conversation on a journey through his illustrious and eclectic musical career. Randy’s work speaks for itself, having composed scores for major Hollywood movies including Last of the Mohicans, My Cousin Vinny, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Ghostbusters ll, The Mask, Kindergarten Cop and While You Were Sleeping. A singer/songwriter in his own right, he has also written songs for Barry Manilow, The Carpenters, Bing Crosby, Olivia Newton-John, Kool & The Gang and Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA).

The multi-award winning serialist has received some of the most prestigious awards including BMI’s highest honor, the Richard Kirk Award for Outstanding Career Achievement, the Composer and Lyricist’s Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, an Emmy for the close of the NBC Olympic Broadcast, and an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the University of Cincinnati, which was received alongside the only other PhD recipient Coretta Scott King. In addition he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and British Academy Award (BAFTA), for “Last of the Mohicans.” Furthermore, “Dragonheart” was nominated for the Saturn (Science Fiction) Award, and “Leap Year” was awarded the Gold Spirit Award (in honor of Jerry Goldsmith) for Best Comedy.

The never ending saga of Randy Edelman constantly endures and advances with his ongoing work on the score for his musical, “Short Cut,” telling of the construction of the Panama Canal, and his recently released Sony Masterworks album of Randy Edelman’s orchestral score to Ghostbusters II in all formats….Randy is currently working on his brand new album “Can’t Be Killed By Any Conventional Means.”

The Crazy Coqs brings together all art forms in one extraordinary building, featuring cabaret, music, theatre, comedy, magic and literary events.

“A snug showcase for music, comedy and even magic” – The Sunday Times

The Crazy Coqs

20 Sherwood St

London

W1B 5AP

United Kingdom

The official website for Randy Edelman may be found at https://www.randyedelman.com