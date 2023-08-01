Spread the love

The holiday season might be half a year away – but summer marks the perfect time to gift oneself with a stocking full of show tickets. The Smith Center in Las Vegas will present a bounty of high-demand shows this November and December, delivering a dazzling lineup of music legends, Las Vegas favorites, and even a comedy Goliath who has conquered film and television. Tickets for all of these shows are now on sale at The Smith Center.

Straight No Chaser: Sleighin’ It Tour

October 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Many would credit Straight No Chaser with helping launch America’s national obsession with a cappella – and for good reason. Boasting robust vocals, sparkling harmonies and an affable, easygoing humor on stage, this nine-member group perfected the a cappella sound well before hit films and TV shows seized upon the idea.

Building on their dizzying success that spans two gold albums and over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, Straight No Chaser will officially kick off the festive season with upbeat, energetic variations of holiday tunes, alongside many fan favorites. As always, their silky smooth a cappella will warm audiences’ hearts better than a mug of hot chocolate.

A Johnny Mathis Christmas

November 18 at 7:30 p.m.

A music legend with a long history of hits like “Misty” and “Chances Are,” Johnny Mathis remains famous not only for his velvety vocals, but also for his magnetic stage presence that still enchants audiences after 67 years of performing.

Mathis will perform his signature renditions of holiday classics, which have earned him the moniker of the Voice of Christmas. He will also perform many personal favorites that continue to sell out venues nationwide.

Matteo Bocelli: A Night with Matteo World Tour

November 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Many sons tread in their fathers’ footsteps – and in this case, that includes building a music career of global proportions. The scion of music icon Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli has set a straight course to superstardom himself as a passionate vocalist.

Beyond cowriting the smash hit “Fall on Me” that he recorded with his father, Matteo has performed at the White House, the Roman Colosseum and on national TV shows like “Good Morning America.” Now Southern Nevadans will experience this energizing artist’s soaring vocals up close, and likely hear a few stories of his meteoric rise.

Tower of Power’s Holiday Hits

November 26 at 6 p.m.

With its singular, sizzling sound that swells with brassy, rollicking horns, Tower of Power’s melodies crisscross R&B, soul, funk and pop. Shaping the music industry for 50 years with its horn-infused tunes, this influential band continues to top the Billboard charts and expand its fanbase with new songs – all while still touring the globe. Join this group to ring in the season with the top-volume, multi-instrumental fanfare a Southern Nevada holiday deserves.

Edmund Bagnell: Home for the Holidays

November 28 at 7 p.m.

Vocalist-violinist Edmund Bagnell knows well how to mix classical and pop with electrifying flair, after performing for years with the internationally beloved Well Strung, a group of string virtuosos who topped the charts by singing pop hits while simultaneously playing their instruments.

On the heels of his first solo album, “Christmas at Home,” Bagnell now takes these high-energy stylings to a whole new level with his charismatic solo show. Still flaunting his dazzling skillset by singing and playing violin together, Bagnell will expertly fill audiences with holiday jolliness by performing a seasonal mix, appealing to a wide range of ages and tastes.

Melissa Errico: White Christmas and Other Colors

November 29 at 7 p.m.

Tony-nominated stage-and-screen star Melissa Errico has garnered critical acclaim while playing all the dream roles, including starring on Broadway in “My Fair Lady” and “Les Misérables.” And, fitting to this upbeat holiday show, she starred as Betty Haynes in a Broadway revival of “White Christmas!”

Many also recognize Errico from her roles in feature films such as “Frequency” with Dennis Quaid, “Life Or Something Like It” with Angelina Jolie, and “Loverboy” directed by Kevin Bacon.

Now, Southern Nevadans have a rare chance to see Errico performing up close outside of New York venues. She will showcase her silvery vocals and evocative performing style as she delivers popular songs from “White Christmas,” alongside numerous other favorites.

Clint Holmes: Yet Another Year

December 2 at 3 and 7 p.m.

December 3 at 3 p.m.

Nevadans can consider themselves fortunate that this two-time, Grammy-nominated vocalist calls Las Vegas home. Clint Holmes’ storied, five-decade career spans performing at Carnegie Hall and the White House, serving as Joan Rivers’ sideman on “The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers,” hosting his own Emmy-winning TV show, and headlining at Las Vegas’ top venues.

Now Holmes will bring his honeyed vocals to Myron’s at The Smith Center once more, to perform a cheery blend of classic and contemporary holiday favorites.

Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas

December 8 at 7 p.m.

December 9 at 3 and 7 p.m.

Those who have attended Jim Brickman’s sold-out shows at The Smith Center before know well what to expect from this platinum-selling pianist: charming anecdotes, his famous, pop-style earworms and an all-around warmhearted vibe.

At this uplifting holiday show, Brickman will channel the Yuletide spirit by performing seasonal carols, as well as his greatest hits like “Angel Eyes” and “The Gift.”

Jane Lynch: A Swingin’ Little Christmas Show

December 15 at 7 p.m.

December 16 at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Classic holiday tunes come to life as Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet take the stage in “A Swingin’ Little Christmas.” This hilarious and heartwarming holiday extravaganza will be a delightful blend of comedy and music, ensuring a ‘swingin’ good time. The group has brought their joyful banter to audiences across the country, with their holiday album “A Swingin’ Little Christmas” hitting Billboard’s Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart.

Jonathan Karrant

December 17 at 7 p.m.

With a musical prowess honed by an upbringing among a family of performers, Jonathan Karrant has quickly cemented his status as a vocalist of style and nuance. He has performed with the New York Metropolitan Opera alongside Luciano Pavarotti, sung at Lincoln Center and at venues across Europe.

Lauded for his robust vocals and powerful interpretations of American standards, Karrant has also topped the jazz charts with his swinging originals. Audiences will now see him elevate festive melodies with his soulful approach.