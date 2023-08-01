Spread the love

If you’re dreaming of a fabulous rail vacation across Canada, look no further. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey that will transport you through the breathtaking landscapes of this beautiful country in style and comfort. In 2024, Vacations By Rail® presents an opulent rail experience that will leave you in awe of Canada’s natural wonders and cultural treasures.

Picture yourself traversing the vast Canadian wilderness by train, reveling in its personalized service. From the moment you step on board, everything is planned and executed for you.

Fairmont Vancouver

This extraordinary rail adventure begins in Vancouver, a vibrant city nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the majestic Coast Mountains. As you settle into your luxurious Fairmont hotel in the heart of downtown, anticipation builds for the grand journey ahead.

The journey kicks off with the world-renowned Rocky Mountaineer, an iconic train known for its scenic splendor. Prepare to be captivated by the awe-inspiring Canadian Rockies as you wind through dramatic canyons, lush forests, and towering peaks. Each moment on board the Rocky Mountaineer is an opportunity to bask in the lap of luxury, with impeccable service, gourmet cuisine, and panoramic views from the comfort of your plush seat.

Rocky Mountaineer

Arriving in the Canadian Rockies, you’ll be immersed in the natural beauty that has made Banff and Jasper National Parks world-famous. From the turquoise waters of Lake Louise to the snow-capped peaks and serene alpine meadows, every scene is a masterpiece waiting to be explored. Experience the grandeur of these national parks on guided tours, where expert guides will unveil their secrets and provide a truly enriching experience.

Fairmont Jasper

Continuing your journey, you’ll board VIA Rail’s renowned overnight train, The Canadian. Settle into your private cabin and let the soothing rhythm of the train whisk you away to Toronto. Marvel at the diverse landscapes that unfold outside your window, from the rolling plains of the Canadian Shield to charming towns and idyllic countryside. Along the way, the train’s attentive staff will ensure your every need is met, while delectable meals are served in the elegant dining car.



In Toronto, the vibrant metropolis awaits your exploration. Indulge in world-class shopping, dine at award-winning restaurants, and immerse yourself in the city’s cultural offerings. A day trip to Niagara Falls will leave you in awe as you witness the sheer power and beauty of one of nature’s greatest wonders. Experience the thrilling boat ride to the base of the falls, feeling the mist on your face as the cascading waters create a breathtaking spectacle

Fairmont Hotel Quebec

The next leg of your journey takes you to the charming city of Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage site steeped in history and old-world charm. Stroll through narrow cobblestone streets, marvel at the iconic Chateau Frontenac, and savor the flavors of authentic Quebecois cuisine. A guided tour will reveal the city’s fascinating past and introduce you to its hidden gems.



As your rail adventure draws to a close, a final overnight journey on VIA Rail’s Ocean train awaits. Traverse the picturesque Maritimes, crossing New Brunswick and arriving in the captivating city of Halifax. Immerse yourself in the vibrant coastal atmosphere, explore historic sites, and indulge in the region’s fresh seafood delicacies.

Le Germain Maple Square

Throughout your remarkable rail journey, your accommodation will be nothing short of extraordinary. Experience the legendary hospitality of the Fairmont hotels, renowned for their opulence and attention to detail. Each property offers a sanctuary of luxury, where you can unwind and rejuvenate after a day of exploration.



Vacations By Rail understands that luxury goes beyond breathtaking landscapes and sumptuous accommodations. With their meticulous planning and attentive service, every aspect of your journey will be flawlessly executed. You can relax knowing that all the details are taken care of, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the luxurious experience.

Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel

This extraordinary rail adventure is tailored for those who appreciate the finer things in life and seek to explore Canada in utmost opulence. From the spectacular Canadian Rockies to the vibrant cities of Toronto and Quebec, this journey promises to be an unparalleled luxury rail experience.



Don’t miss your chance to embark on the ultimate rail vacation across Canada in 2024. Contact Vacations By Rail today to secure your place on this unforgettable journey of a lifetime.



Visit Vacations By Rail for tour dates and pricing by visiting https://www.vacationsbyrail.com/ or by calling 1-877-929-7245.



TRAINS

• 2 days of scenic rail travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer

• 3 nights onboard VIA Rail’s Canadian train in a private cabin

• 1 night onboard VIA Rail’s Ocean train in a private cabin

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac

CCOMMODATION

11 nights’ 4- and 5-star hotel accommodations



EXCURSIONS & ENTERTAINMENT

• Vancouver and Quebec City sightseeing tours

• Banff National Park touring and meet a Mountie

• Niagara Falls excursion

• Sugar shack visit, including a tasting and three-course lunch

• Lunenburg and Peggy’s Cove touring



FOOD & DRINK

• 20 meals including 9 breakfasts, 6 lunches and 5 dinners



TOUR MANAGER

• Services of a professional Tour Manager from start to finish



NOT INCLUDED

Cancellation & Travel Insurance is not included in the price of the tour but can be arranged.

Flights and Airport transfers





Via Rail’s Ocean

ITINERARY

Day 1 – Arrive in Vancouver

Day 2 – Exploring Vancouver

Day 3 – Rocky Mountaineer to Kamloops

Day 4 – Rocky Mountaineer to Banff

Day 5 – Banff National Park

Day 6 – Jasper

Day 7 – Across Canada on the Canadian

Day 8 – The Canadian

Day 9 – Across the Canadian Shield

Day 10 – Toronto

Day 11 – Niagara Falls

Day 12 – Quebec City

Day 13 – Discovering Quebec/Board the Ocean

Day 14 – Halifax

Day 15 – Nova Scotia Sightseeing

Day 16 – Tour Conclusion



For complete itinerary, visit Vacations By Rail here: Premium Canada Coast to Coast (vacationsbyrail.com).