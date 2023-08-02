Spread the love

Iconic comedy club to feature first-ever live streamed performance at Regal Cinema locations across Eastern and Central time zones



Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET

For Comedy Lovers Only

After more than 40 years of selling out performances inside its renowned club in Greenwich Village, the world-famous Comedy Cellar is giving comedy fans the opportunity to step inside the famed club without having to travel to New York City to do it. In partnership with Regal Cinemas, the Comedy Cellar will stream two performances, live and uncensored, in 48 movie theaters across Eastern and Central time zones.





Hosted by Rich Aronovitch and featuring six national headliners, including Yamaneika Saunders, Jared Freid, Pat Burtscher, John Bishop, Ethan Simmons-Patterson, and Zarna Garg, Live From The Comedy Cellar will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Regal Comedy tickets.



“It’s been proven we laugh 30 times more when watching comedy as part of a live audience, compared to watching alone at home on our devices,” said Noam Dworman, Comedy Cellar owner. “With Live From The Comedy Cellar, we’re giving comedy fans the opportunity to watch our sold-out shows, live and uncensored, without having to travel to New York City to do it – and all for the price of a movie ticket.”



The Comedy Cellar is known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club discovered Dave Chapelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Atell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock, among others.