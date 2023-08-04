Spread the love

Tree Fort Wines, the California Central Coast wine label from 3 Badge Beverage Corporation, announces its nationwide text-to-win sweepstakes. Running now through September 30, 2023, the sweepstakes offers the chance to reclaim your hideout in the California outdoors and rekindle your adventurous spirit. The grand prize winner will receive a trip to the beautiful California Central Coast.

“Tree Fort Wines are inspired by the adventurous outdoors and embody the California Central Coast,” said August Sebastiani, President of 3 Badge Beverage Corporation. “Our wines are meant to be enjoyed in nature, and we are delighted to offer one lucky winner and their guest the chance to experience the excitement and wonder of this stunning region.”

To enter, text TFWINES to 844-404-1280. The grand prize is a 3-day, 2-night trip for two to visit thethrilling California Central Coast during the spring of 2024. No entry fee is required, and no purchase is necessary. The winner will be announced in October 2023.

Crafted in the California Central Coast, Tree Fort is dedicated to preserving the outdoors as well as experiencing it. This commitment is reflected in its partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. For each case of wine purchased, Tree Fort plants one tree in the United States. The partnership has already been successful, with Tree Fort helping plant 1,000 trees in 2022, and then surpassing that contribution by donating 1,200 trees in California in 2023.

Tree Fort’s commitment to sustainability is further reflected in its outdoor-friendly packaging with screw cap closures instead of corks. The screw caps also make it easy for drinkers to transport the wines to their next outdoor adventure. Additionally, the recyclable Tree Fort Adventure Pack offers four single-serving wine vessels for any occasion and features versatile and eco-friendly Tetra Pak cartons designed to be enjoyed on the go.

For more information about the sweepstakes, please visit https://www.treefortwines.com/central-coast-sweepstakes/.

About 3 Badge Beverage Corporation

Established in 2015, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation is a négociant representing an innovative portfolio of terroir-driven wines and craft spirits from around the globe. Headquartered out of a historic, refurbished fire station in Sonoma, California, 3 Badge is led by fourth-generation vintner August Sebastiani. Named for his grandfather’s volunteer firefighting service badges, 3 Badge is built upon a philosophy of exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to place. 3 Badge Mixology offers Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol and Bozal Mezcal, while 3 Badge Enology includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest and Guinigi Wines from Northern Italy. Additional information can be found at 3badge.com.