Spread the love

By Jody Prusan

It’s absolutely incredible to me what’s happening monthly at The Green Room 42. Its a not to be missed musical experience. For Broadway audiences, Entertainers and visitors to NY – this is truly a spectacular show in an intimate setting and nowhere else can you see and hear first-hand stories from the next generation of Broadway stars. The evening is titled; AT THIS PERFORMANCE and each month it’s a unique and star-studded cast. You can attend once or as many times as desired as each show is 100% original and unique and there are some patrons who have purchased tkts for the rest of the year! There is one man behind the concept, production and casting and it’s Stephen DeAngelis! Stephen introduces and hosts the events, and when we spoke, he said, “This ongoing concert series has proven to be one of the most rewarding highlights of my career. Little did I dream when I presented the first one twenty years ago in October 2003 that I would have the honor of showcasing the talents and versatility of over 1200 performers, it has been thrilling to watch them all as they advance in their careers”.

Stephen Deangelis

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in Broadway World’s List of “Best Club,Cabaret and Concert for 2021”and has been called “an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see”.

Charles Black and Jody Prusan – behind us and all around the room the walls are filled with over 1600 names of the performers who have been on the Green Room’s stage. Stephen was instrumental in bringing hundreds of performers to this venue.

I’m surprised there is still a roof on the hotel after hearing this outstanding cast! In addition to incredible out of the world singing you hear heartwarming and personal stories from the performers. At our evening here was the line-up:.

Performers at the 165 th edition were Miki Abraham (Understudy for the role of Lulu in Shucked), Carey Rebecca Brown (Understudy for the roles of Kristine Linde, Nora Helmer, Anne-Marie in A Doll’s House revival XIII), Tanner Callicutt (Understudy for the roles of Britt Craig, Frankie Epps, Officer Ivy, Mr. Turner and Young Soldier in Parade), Daniel Fetter (Understudy for the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon); Danny Gardner (Understudy for the role of Cary Grant in Flying Over Sunset) Holly Gould (Understudy for the role of Mordred in Camelot); Kristina Leopold (Alternate for the roles of Catherine of Aragon, Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr in Six The Musical), Salisha Thomas (Understudy for the roles of Cinderella, Betany, Goldilocks and Snow White in Once Upon a One More Time), and David Wright Jr.(Understudy for the role of Aladdin in Aladdin). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg.

See you at the next AT THIS PERFORMANCE

Jody Prusan

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway’s premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway’s biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, &; over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office on the evening of performance.

Photos: Courtesy of The Green Room 42