PARFUMS DE MARLY IN BEVERLY HILLS

On August 10th, 2023, Parfums de Marly will unveil its first Californian boutique, in Beverly Hills – an original decor blending classicism and audacity, noble materials and contemporary inspirations.

On two floors, this space offers an immersive journey through the House’s universe and brings to life the vision of its founder, Julien Sprecher. This exquisite perfume boutique is a modern showcase that places an accent on experiences and emotion.

Parfums de Marly

9540 Brighton Way

Beverly Hills

CA 90210

Background

Step into a world of splendor, savoir-faire and audacity: welcome to Parfums de Marly. To translate the House’s singularity, the French architect Hubert de Malherbe designed a unique concept fusing heritage and modernity – a singular place where the spirit of an 18th-century French château blends with the atmosphere of a contemporary Parisian apartment.

Deconstructed moldings, Versailles parquet reinterpreted in oak and champagne-tone metal marquetry, a new take on the classic chandelier, an interactive olfactorium, a digitized Château de Marly, come together in a luminous space finished in marble — the new Parfums de Marly boutique has an artful decor to echo olfactory compositions brimming with noble raw materials and innovation.

The journey continues upstairs in a private salon dedicated to happy fews, for an exclusive event or a masterclass under a spectacular ceiling paying a tribute to the celestial globes that adorned the Château de Marly.

Private Visits

A château… in trompe-l’œil

Parfums de Marly welcomes guests to an impressive château, realized in finely engraved marble set with a large screen, it pays tribute to the architecture of the eponymous palace.

Few today know that the Château de Marly — a royal residence built for the Sun King in 1679 that was famed for its parties and illustrious guests — possessed a frescoed façade: in reality, its trophies and low-relief embellishments were a sumptuous trompe-l’œil.

The Olfactorium

Because perfumes are made to appeal to the senses and emotions, Parfums de Marly dreamed up a personalized olfactive experience designed around its emblematic ingredients, from damascena rose to precious woods. Parfums de Marly is an invitation to discover the unique Haute Parfumerie savoir-faire of the House. This experience is always unique and changes with every season.

Original Creations

The addictive bouquet of Delina, the ambery, floral elegance of Layton; the refinement of the precious woods in Haltane… Parfums de Marly fragrances resemble none other. Placed on a central table whose ornamentation recalls French gardens, the House’s emblematic horses invite the visitor on a journey of discovery. These ceramic stallions symbolize a unique, noble and indomitable olfactory style. Echoes of the 18th Century Made to measure in black marble, the hearth has curved lines reminiscent of the Louis XV style. A large mirror with a gilded wood frame is a carefully sourced antique, modernized by a large screen – it is 18th-century refinement, reinvented for today.

The Art of Gifting

Both in its boutiques and on its website, Parfums de Marly pays particular attention to the art of gifting, a savoir-faire that here reaches its apogee. Once selected and wrapped, each perfume becomes a sublimely refined gift. Beyond fragrance trails, Parfums de Marly imparts a certain lifestyle wherever it goes.

YVAN JACQUELINE

PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAS



For the past 11 years, Yvan Jacqueline has been at the helm of the luxury brand Parfums de Marly as its President of the Americas. Working closely with Julian Sprecher, founder and artistic director of the French Haute-Perfumery Maison, Yvan has been integral in establishing Parfums de Marly as a coveted leader in the niche luxury fragrance market in the United States – ranking top 3 with a customer base growth of 216% since last year.

Prior to his current role in the Americas, the charming and charismatic Yvan worked extensively with retailers and department stores across the globe. He is responsible for opening many countries across Europe, Middle East and Eastern Europe. Initially establishing the footprint and brand identity of Parfums de Marly on a global scale was imperative prior to creating a stronghold in the US Market.

Yvan’s passion for fragrance and his unique perspective are clear. “To me, perfume represents the power and the magic of the invisible,” says Yvan, who views it as a second skin. “Perfume also represents freedom – the freedom to highlight any part of your personality and become the person you truly are or the person you want to be. You can wear perfume as a statement to feel confident, as a vector of seduction, or simply to feel at peace with yourself”.

YVAN JACQUELINE – PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAS OF PARFUMS DE MARLY (PHOTO CREDIT BY PARFUMS DE MARLY)

ABOUT PARFUMS DE MARLY

The Haute Perfumery Maison, Parfums de Marly, created by Julien Sprecher, revives the splendor of the lifestyle of Château de Marly, a place dedicated to pleasure and celebration during the 18th century. A refined perfumery, respecting French savoir-faire, with audacious compositions that dare to go against the grain. Each fragrance has its own olfactory signature, developed from a palette of noble ingredients. Parfums de Marly creates a unique experience that reflects the fascinating association between the classic and the contemporary. Parfums de Marly is the splendor of the 18th century through a prism of modern vision.

https://parfums-de-marly.com/

Beverly Hills location:

Instagram: @parfumsdemarly

Photo credits by Sanjini Bhakta