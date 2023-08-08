Spread the love

By Ellen Germain

My husband and I love going on cruises. The cruise that we recently took was a

one week cruise through the Fjords of Norway on the Holland America

Rotterdam. It’s Holland America’s newest ship and it’s beautiful. Our cruise began

and ended in Amsterdam. The goal of the ship’s staff is to make your cruise a

terrific one. They definitely succeeded!

Geiranger Fjord

Since we had never been to Amsterdam, we decided to arrive 2 days early so we

could explore the City (known as the “Venice of the North”). We stayed at the

very charming Ambassade Hotel in the center of the Amsterdam canal district. We

had a beautiful room that overlooked the canal. The view from our room was

incredible, and the staff was very accommodating and helpful. We highly

recommend staying at this very charming boutique hotel.

Ambassade Hotel

After checking in, we took a one hour narrated canal cruise which gave us a true

flavor of the city from the water. It was a great way to start our exploration of the

city. Bikes line the streets of this beautiful city. Since the streets and sidewalks

are narrow, you have to be careful to watch out for bikers and cars when you’re

walking.

One of the highlights of our visit to Amsterdam was going to the Anne Frank

House. Anne Frank and her family spent more than 2 years in hiding there during

WW II before they were ultimately discovered and sent to concentration camps.

The Anne Frank house is a very popular destination so make sure that you order

your tickets online well in advance of your visit as tickets are not available at the

door.

We also visited the Van Gogh Museum which boasts the world’s largest collection

of works by the famous Dutch painter. We took the interactive audio guide that

described the story behind each painting. By visiting this incredible museum, you

will learn all about Van Gogh. It’s hard to believe that this prolific artist died at the

age of 37.

After 2 wonderful days in Amsterdam, we boarded the Rotterdam for our cruise

through the Norwegian fjords. A fjord is defined as a long narrow deep inlet of the

sea between high cliffs or steep slopes created by a glacier. The fjords are often

described as “Nature’s own work of art,” and were formed when the glaciers

retreated and sea water flooded the U-shaped valleys. The ports we visited were

Eidfjord, Alesund, Geiranger and Nordfjordeid. We saw deep blue waters,

towering mountain peaks and abundant waterfalls. Everywhere one looked, the

scenery was stunning and picture ops were plentiful.

Suite on Rotterdam

Since we were staying in a suite we had access to the Neptune Lounge and we

dined at the ship’s Orange Club Restaurant. No reservations were necessary.

Norwegian salmon was always offered and it was delicious. If you love to dance,

then going to the BB King Lounge and dancing to the music of the BB King band is

a must. Be sure to bring something orange to wear for the lively Orange Party

(orange is the official color of the Royal Family of the Netherlands). It’s a great

night! We also enjoyed watching The Step One Dance Company shows. There

were many activities offered on the ship, one of which was the popular sport of

pickleball.

Captain Werner Timmers

I was fortunate to be able to interview the ship’s Captain, Werner Timmers and

it’s Travel and Cruise Director, Karlijn Verpalen. Captain Timmers, from the

Netherlands, has been with Holland America for 35 years and a Captain for 22

years. He was very personable. He said that his goal for every cruise is to ensure

that the memories made by passengers will last a lifetime. Karlijn Verpalen, also

from the Netherlands, is a dynamic woman who told us her favorite quote,

“Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer.”

Travel & Cruise Director Karlijn Verpalen

My husband and I highly recommend the Holland America Rotterdam cruise

through the Norwegian fjords and hope that the same wonderful memories that

we made will be made by others. We met wonderful people and took pictures of

some of the most stunning scenery we have ever seen. The Rotterdam is “a City

on the Sea,” and everyone works hard to ensure a wonderful experience and

lasting memories for the passengers. Thank you Captain Timmers and Cruise and

Travel Director “Karlijn Verpalen and the entire Rotterdam crew for the very

exciting time that we had.

Norwegian Farm

Photos: Courtesy of Ellen Germain