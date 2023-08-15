Spread the love

Community Arts Resources (CARS), in partnership with the City of Santa Monica, presents Endless Summer C.A.M.P. (Community | Art | Music | Picnic), an all new, cultural event series celebrating community, arts and culture at Tongva Park. This free, four-week celebration invites attendees to pack a picnic, blankets, and beach chairs and enjoy four Saturday afternoons showcasing artists from across Santa Monica and the LA region sharing their culture through unique performances and hands-on crafts. The family-friendly series will take place on Tongva Park’s Gathering Hill Saturdays from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Endless Summer C.A.M.P. will feature interactive music and dance from Brazil, Cuba, Latin America, and Hawaii, including six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician Daniel Ho. In addition to music and dance performances, youth from Santa Monica will also take the stage performing orchestral and chamber music, Balkan music, Hawaiian dance, and Ballet Folklorico. Hands-on craft workshops celebrating the park’s plants and world traditions enhance the day’s activities. The Ice Guys LA will serve frozen ice cream treats for purchase.

The diverse lineup includes a variety of performances and workshops including animals from around the world with Conservation Ambassadors, Santa Monica’s Elemental Music Chamber Music Institute string quartet and instrument petting zoo, Succulent Terrarium Workshop with artist Eros Cortes on August 19; an Afro-Cuban and Latin dance community get-down withCONTRA-TIEMPO, a Hawaiian dance performance by Santa Monica group Cabeza de Vaca Cultura, and Sensational Sashes Workshop with artist Marcus Kuiland-Nazario which allows participants to create their own headdresses, belts, or bracelets on August 26; a performance and Hawaiian dance workshop with Hālau Hula Keali’i O’Nālani and special performance by six- time, GRAMMY® Award-winning ‘ukulele virtuoso Daniel Ho, Academia de Danza, Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo’s youth Ballet Folklorico, and a Fish Marionette Making Workshop with Ellen Schulze on September 2 and culminates with an Afro-Brazilian dance and drumming workshop with Viver Brasil, Santa Monica Youth Orchestra Balkan Ensemble, and Drum making workshop with reDiscover on September 9.

Attendees can make a day in Santa Monica and explore local businesses and restaurants in nearby Downtown, 3rd Street Promenade, the Pier, and Main Street.

Endless Summer C.A.M.P is produced by Community Arts Resources (CARS), in partnership with the City of Santa Monica and made possible by Art of Recovery.

For a complete list of performers and activities, visit santamonica.gov.

About Tongva Park

Situated on 6.2 acres, just south of Colorado Avenue, between Ocean Avenue and Main Street in Santa Monica, Tongva Park is modern, urban park that features a lush landscape of rolling hills, swales, Mediterranean gardens, and active urban spaces. The park hosts more than 100 species of plants and more than 300 trees from 21 species. Amenities include a splash pad, playground, ocean observation deck with scenic views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Pier, public art, amphitheater, garden, fountains, picnic areas, and restrooms. Tongva Park is located at 1615 Ocean Ave. and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is available at the Santa Monica Civic Center as well as metered parking on Main Street, Olympic Blvd., and Ocean Ave. For more information, visit https://santamonica.gov/places/parks/tongva-park.