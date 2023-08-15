Spread the love

An original piece devised by Tim Rhoze and Bria Walker celebrates the ideas of literary giants James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni through spoken word, prose, original music, choreography, and mural artwork.



Bria Walker (Co-writer) is a multidisciplinary artist and educator based in Pittsburgh, PA.

Tim Rhoze, Artistic Director of Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for THE BALDWIN | GIOVANNI EXPERIENCE. This fully staged limited-run production devised by Tim Rhoze and Bria Walker is inspired by a 1971 televised conversation between James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni. The ideas of these two literary giants about racism, manhood, writing, and teaching are as relevant today as they were then. Rhoze and Walker have taken this important conversation and created a dynamic theatrical experience infused with spoken word, prose, original music, choreography, and mural artwork. THE BALDWIN | GIOVANNI EXPERIENCE will be performed twice only, on September 2 and 3, 2023, and will be an intellectual and artistic journey of a lifetime.



Rhoze, who has been Producing Artistic Director of Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre since 2010, has in addition to his many directing credits at FJT, also authored the company’s WHY NOT ME? A SAMMY DAVIS JR. STORY, and MAYA’S LAST POEM, both produced at FJT; and BLACK BALLERINA,produced at FJT and Pittsburgh Public Theatre. He was co-writer and director of A HOME ON THE LAKE, co-produced with the Piven Theatre Workshop. Walker, an artistic associate with FJT and Assistant Professor of Acting at Carnegie Mellon University, directed FJT’s recent production of OBAMA-OLOGY and co-directed FJT’s production of CROWNS.



TIM RHOZE (Producing Artistic Director, Director, Co-writer)

The performers include Sean Blake, representing James Baldwin; and Rachel Blakes, representing Nikki Giovanni. Sean Blake, who is also the production’s choreographer, has previously appeared at FJT in GEE’S BEND and WHY NOT ME? A SAMMY DAVIS JR. STORY. He also has credits with such companies as the Goodman Theatre, Court Theater, Northlight Theatre, and Seattle Rep. His television credits include EMPIRE and CHICAGO PD. Rachel Blakes appeared in FJT’s 2022 production of HOME, for which she received a Black Theater Alliance Award nomination. The artistic team for THE BALDWIN | GIOVANNI EXPERIENCE also includes composer and sound designer Ethan Korvne (Ohio Shakespeare Festival, About Face Theatre), lighting designer David Goodman-Edberg (FJT’s AMERICAN SON and HOME), scenic mural artist Sholo Beverly.

Rachel Blakes

Performances will be Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 pm, at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. Tickets for all productions are $30.00 and are on sale now at www.fjtheatre.com.



LISTING INFORMATION



THE BALDWIN | GIOVANNI EXPERIENCE

Devised by Tim Rhoze and Bria Walker

Directed by Tim Rhoze

Limited run – September 2-3, 2023

Saturday, September 2 at 7 pm, Sunday, September 3 at 3 pm

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center

927 Noyes Ave., Evanston

Tickets $30.00 – For a limited time use the code: FJT2023 when purchasing tickets online for a $10.00 discount per ticket.

Tickets on sale now at www.fjtheatre.com

Phone 847-866-5914

Sean Blake

In 1971, James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni sat down for a thought-provoking conversation about racism, manhood, writing, and teaching. Their words are still as relevant today as they were then. Tim Rhoze and Bria Walker have taken this important conversation and created a dynamic theatrical experience infused with spoken word, prose, original music, choreography, and mural artwork. It will be an intellectual and artistic journey of a lifetime.

COMING UP LATER IN FLEETWOOD-JOURDAIN THEATRE’S SEASON



Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre will complete its 2023 season with THIS BITTER EARTH, by Harrison David Rivers, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based playwright whose plays have been produced by such leading companies as New York’s Roundabout Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Center, Seattle Public, TheatreWorks Hartford, and Penumbra. THIS BITTER EARTH is a drama about a gay male couple who clash over their differing attitudes toward activism. It will play October 28- November 12, 2023.



ABOUT FLEETWOOD-JOURDAIN THEATRE



Founded in 1979, Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre is a professional, award-winning theatre company that has been thrilling audiences with over three decades of unique, inspirational, and invigorating African American and African Diaspora-centered storytelling. The company has been honored with the Black Theatre Alliance/Ira Aldridge Awards. From original plays to the best of Broadway, Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre has remained committed to supplying the very best in theatre. “Umoja!! ….Working Together in Unity” is the foundation from which FJT began and continues to thrive!



It is our mission to present powerful, thought-provoking, Theatre Arts programming focused on sharing Black and African American experiences and paying homage to the African Diaspora. FJT remains committed to diversity and creative excellence. We are dedicated to providing a nurturing and creative environment for directors, playwrights, actors, set, light, and costume designers. In this positive environment, they can further develop their creative skills and share their artistic expressions. The Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre is funded by the City of Evanston and in part by the Illinois Arts Council, A State Agency.

Photos are courtesy of Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre