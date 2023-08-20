Spread the love

IMAX is releasing Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris for one-day-only on August 26. This is a not to be missed opportunity for anyone who loves music, exquisite clothing, inspiring views of Paris, Renee Fleming and opera. In Cities That Sing: Paris, Fleming is joined by acclaimed tenor Piotr Beczala, soprano Axelle Fanyo, baritone Alexandre Duhamel, and the Orchestre Victor Hugo Franche-Comte for chamber pieces and arias conducted by Jean-François Verdier on the renowned Théâtre du Châtelet stage. Beyond the stage, Fleming reflects on the influence of Parisien culture on classical music in conversations with internationally acclaimed Couturier Alexis Mabille and praised Canadian Opera Director Robert Carsen.

“My career has taken me to stages all over the world singing repertoire that is so virtuosic, so beautiful and enriching, and now I get to bring some of that experience to movie screens through this spectacular pairing of IMAX and Fathom Events,” said Fleming in the film. “This is an extraordinary combination that allows these two special films to be seen by the largest possible audience. Opera is called grand opera for a reason: It’s larger than life, incorporating every art — instrumental music, singing, drama, poetry — into one major art form that is a wonderful experience on the big screen.”

Renee Fleming and Alexis Mabille

In Cities That Sing: Paris, Fleming embarks on a tour of historical arts and culture institutions throughout the City of Lights. Filmed at the renowned Théâtre du Châtelet, The program is comprised of selections accompanied by pianist Tanguy de Williencourt and feature repertoire from Reynaldo Hahn’s L’heure Exquise, Gabriel Faure’s Pleurs d’or, and Léo Delibes Les filles de Cadix. Opera fans will also recognize Barcarolle from Jacques Offenbach’sLes Contes d’Hoffmann, Au fond du temple Sain(The Pearl Fishers Duet) from Georges Bizet’s Les pecheurs de Perles, and conclude with selections from Bizet’s famed Carmen, and Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata. In between selections of some of the greatest music ever written, Fleming journeys into the places and spaces that make Paris one of the world’s great centers of art and fashion. There are conversations with internationally acclaimed Couturier Alexis Mabille where he explains why he made some of his design choices. The gowns are remarkable. In addition, he praised Canadian Opera Director Robert Carsen reflecting on the influence of Parisien culture on classical music from its origins through today.

Grammy®-award winning soprano Renée Fleming backstage at the historic Théâtre du Châteletin Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris, exclusively in select IMAX and Fathom Events theatres August 26.Credit: Courtesy of IMAX® and Stage Access

This film, while spectacular and a gift, might have benefitted from a few more views of the City of Paris, especially of the Muse d’Or. A treat for the senses, I felt removed, if briefly, from the troubles of the world it lifted my spirits. I can’t wait to see Venice next.

