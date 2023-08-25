Spread the love

Russian Tea Time, one of Chicago’s few authentic post-soviet restaurants, will be celebrating a major milestone of 30 years in business, in September!

Russian Tea Time, a concept whose humble beginnings were rooted in a lifelong dream borne by Klara Muchnik and her family as they immigrated to Chicago following the fall of the Soviet Union from Uzbekistan.

The restaurant, now a staple for those dining out in the Loop, is proudly celebrating 30 years of success in Chicago’s restaurant scene as one of the city’s few restaurants specializing in post-soviet cuisine this September.

Situated in the heart of the Loop at 77 E. Adams Street, Russian Tea Time underwent renovations after its sale to sisters Altyn and Enesh Mantyyeva in 2018, who grew up with a love and appreciation for the gastronomy for which the restaurant is today renowned. Continuing with the destination’s original mission to serve as a love letter to authentic post-soviet cuisine and unite all guests through food, Russian Tea Time has stood for providing an elevated experience complete with decadent afternoon tea, signature house-infused vodkas, and caviar service from around the world for decades. Russian Tea Time truly has become a culinary landmark that has stood the test of Chicago’s often tumultuous restaurant scene.

When restaurant founder Klara Muchnik decided to leave Uzbekistan in search of a better life with her family during the fall of the Soviet Union, she had hopes of fulfilling her dream to one day open a restaurant, that combined her unique culinary expertise with the traditional flavors from her past.

Upon arrival to Chicago in the early 1990s, Klara and her son Vadim embarked on the business venture of their lifetime, introducing Russian Tea Time to the city of Chicago in 1993. Flash forward to 2018, the Muchnik family passed the beloved culinary institution’s torch to the dynamic Mantyyeva sisters, who modernized the Chicago-staple with a full-scale renovation that succeeded in maintaining the restaurant’s charm while giving the restaurant a refreshed look.

Following completion of the renovation and the City of Chicago’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the sisters reopened the doors to longstanding fans in 2021 and have continued to welcome locals and tourists alike to join them in celebrating the culinary landmarks major milestone anniversary since.

Russian Tea Time boasts a menu that transports diners to another era, featuring everything from stunning tea service, caviar and mouthwatering tasting platters to authentic post-soviet delicacies including Blinchiki, Pirogies, Golubtsy and the like to take foodies on a culinary journey filled with robust, indulgent flavors that have stood the test of time.

The Loop restaurant is currently open seven days a week, with afternoon tea service available daily. A special lunch prix fixe menu is offered on Mondays through Wednesdays, as well as brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 1 pm.

Photos: russianteatime.com

For more information, including the full menu, or to make a reservation, please visit the website or call 312-360-0000.