If you’re a fan of one of these big-name college football teams – Michigan, Michigan State,
Ohio State, and Notre Dame – there is no better place to watch all the action than Moe’s
Cantina, and Old Crow Smokehouse, all owned and operated by Third Coast Hospitality
Group.
Football fans enjoy the great food and drinks at Old Crow Smokehouse while watching the game on the many big screens
The season begins soon, so if you’re a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State
Spartans, Ohio State Buckeyes, or Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish, it’s time to lineup your
team of football lovers—and party-goers—and reserve your table! Join the crowd, enjoy
some great food and drinks, and cheer your heroes on. You’ll love the big screens and
amazing sound!
Moe’s Cantina River North, 155 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, (312) 245-2000
Game day specials:
$40 wristband for three hours from kickoff through fourth quarter (incl. bottomless Bloody
Marys, Mimosas, well cocktails, and domestic and imported beers).
$30 Beer Bucket (5 bottles).
Treehouse, 149 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, (312) 477-3983
When it comes to Michigan sports fans, Third Coast doesn’t play favorites. Next door at
Treehouse, Spartan fans can catch every Michigan State football game while indulging in Detroit
style and Neapolitan style pizzas.
Game day specials:
$25 Miller/Coors beer buckets & $5 Blue Moon Draft
1/2 off all pizzas
Moe’s Cantina Wrigleyville, 3518 N. Clark St., Chicago, (773) 248-0002
Game day specials: $5 domestic beers, $5 Nachos, $7 well vodka drinks and $8 green
tea shots.
Old Crow Smokehouse, 3506 N. Clark St., Chicago, (773) 537-4452
Come back after the games for great live country music Saturday evenings!
Game day Specials:
$30 beer buckets of Great Lakes beers (5)
$7 Great Lakes Beers
$1/2 Nachos & Wings
$6 Buckeye bombs
Moe’s Cantina in Wrigleyville is an office sponsor bar for Fighting Irish football this season.
Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville is ready for Ohio State Buckeye action!
Photos are courtesy of Kurman Communications
