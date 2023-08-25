Spread the love

If you’re a fan of one of these big-name college football teams – Michigan, Michigan State,

Ohio State, and Notre Dame – there is no better place to watch all the action than Moe’s

Cantina, and Old Crow Smokehouse, all owned and operated by Third Coast Hospitality

Group.

Football fans enjoy the great food and drinks at Old Crow Smokehouse while watching the game on the many big screens

Old Crow Smokehouse screens

The season begins soon, so if you’re a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State

Spartans, Ohio State Buckeyes, or Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish, it’s time to lineup your

team of football lovers—and party-goers—and reserve your table! Join the crowd, enjoy

some great food and drinks, and cheer your heroes on. You’ll love the big screens and

amazing sound!

The happy crowd at Treehouse Chicago in River North

Moe’s Cantina River North, 155 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, (312) 245-2000

Wolverine fans, enjoy every Michigan football game at Moe’s Cantina River North



Game day specials:

$40 wristband for three hours from kickoff through fourth quarter (incl. bottomless Bloody

Marys, Mimosas, well cocktails, and domestic and imported beers).

$30 Beer Bucket (5 bottles).



Treehouse, 149 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, (312) 477-3983

Spartans

When it comes to Michigan sports fans, Third Coast doesn’t play favorites. Next door at

Treehouse, Spartan fans can catch every Michigan State football game while indulging in Detroit

style and Neapolitan style pizzas.

Game day specials:

$25 Miller/Coors beer buckets & $5 Blue Moon Draft

1/2 off all pizzas



Moe’s Cantina Wrigleyville, 3518 N. Clark St., Chicago, (773) 248-0002

Fighting Irish football get lots of big screen time at the spacious Moe’s Cantina in

Wrigleyville

Game day specials: $5 domestic beers, $5 Nachos, $7 well vodka drinks and $8 green

tea shots.

Old Crow Smokehouse, 3506 N. Clark St., Chicago, (773) 537-4452

Buckeye fans will love the delicious Chicago-style BBQand amazing drinks at this popular

country-themed bar

Come back after the games for great live country music Saturday evenings!

Game day Specials:

$30 beer buckets of Great Lakes beers (5)

$7 Great Lakes Beers

$1/2 Nachos & Wings

$6 Buckeye bombs



Moe’s Cantina in Wrigleyville is an office sponsor bar for Fighting Irish football this season.

Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville is ready for Ohio State Buckeye action!

Big screens surround guests throughout Moe’s

Photos are courtesy of Kurman Communications