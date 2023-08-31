Spread the love

Labor Day Weekend is without question one of the biggest weekends of the year, the end of summer is near and it is a time to enjoy the long weekend. There is no better place to for these three days than Las Vegas and to help you find the best places to soak up the sun, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the best places to close out the summer.

Caesars Entertainment has a seemingly endless list of ways to celebrate Labor Day Weekend, we have highlighted a few of our favorite below:

Venus Pool + Lounge + Night Swim If you’re looking for a chill place to recoup from the night before, Venus Pool is a guaranteed oasis. This adults-only pool has a bar handy and plenty of cabanas and daybeds for your lounging pleasure. If you’re interested in booking a bed, please visit here.

Giada’s Brunch: Giada De Laurentiis’ brunch menu is full of Italian entrées with a California twist. This is not your typical brunch menu, but definitely worth the try. You can’t go wrong with a single thing on this menu, especially the breakfast calzones or the polenta waffles! Giada’s will be open to the public on Labor Day. To book a table please visit here.

The High Roller: For adventure lovers, soar 550 feet above the center of the Las Vegas Strip on the largest observation wheel in North America. Get ready to be wowed with sweeping 360-degree views, the wheel takes 30 minutes to complete one revolution and features 28 spacious cabins to accommodate guests.

The LINQ and High-Roller

Voie Spa & Salon, Paris Las Vegas: When it is time to relax, Voie spa is the perfect place to do so. The 25,000-square-foot Las Vegas spa facility is built around the concept of a sensory journey inspired by France’s countryside. Treatments include advanced options like HydraFacial, heated salt stone therapy and microcurrent treatments, in addition to traditional massages and facials. To book a reservation please visit here.

Voie Spa & Salon, Paris Las Vegas

Stanton Social Prime: For dinner, the best spot to find yourself is Stanton Social Prime. Where Chef Chris Santos continues to redefine the dining scene with his creative cuisine and innovative dishes. This brand-new concept features iconic menu items from the original Stanton Social restaurant in New York’s Lower East Side.