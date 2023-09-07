Spread the love

National Dog Week is coming up! Held the last full week of September every year since

1928- this year that will be September 24-30 2023- it was established by Captain William

Judy, publisher of Dog World Magazine. An excellent way to celebrate Man’s Best Friend is

to honor those groups devoted to helping dogs.

Bob Bryant and Sklia

Mission K9 Rescue, out of Magnolia, Texas and operating worldwide, is a very special

group devoted to giving Working Dogs the happy ending and peaceful retirement they

deserve.

Over the past decade, Mission K9 Rescue has worked with and helped some 1200 Military

Working Dogs, Law Enforcement Dogs and Contract Working Dogs, reuniting 640 of them

with their former handlers. While the dogs are from a variety of different service

backgrounds, 80% of these animals come from the US Military.

Kristen Maurer, photo credit at aresemzyphoto-lbtjg

Working dogs are an integral part of the efforts American law enforcement, military, and

supporting contractors undertake at home and abroad. Few of us are aware of the full

range of activities such animals perform. This reviewer was able to interview Co-Founder

Bob Bryant, Mission’s Chief Technology Officer, who provided the information in this

article.

“Military dogs, regardless of the branch of service where they eventually serve, are all bred

and trained at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas”, he advised. “Dogs are

trained for specific jobs, which include attack, search and rescue, tracking, patrol, and

explosive detection, while the majority of their handlers- there may be up to 5-

are either Corporals or Sergeants”, Bryant informed that handlers are promoted by the

military – they can have many different ranks depending on their years of service.

He went on to explain, “A Contract Working Dog, in comparison, is owned by a private

company that has been contracted by the Department of Defense to work alongside U.S.

Military Working Dogs, performing the same tasks protecting our troops, as well as related

services, such as cargo detection at ports of entry and borders..”

Jake and Iskra reunion,photo credit: Janet Deltuva Ares and Emzy Photography lbiam

Finally, Bryant explained, “Police dogs or K-9’s, have the same job as police officers do-

broadly speaking, to investigate and identify crimes. Specifically, these duties include

suspect tracking and apprehension, narcotic and explosive detection, and search and

rescue”.

“Mission K9 Rescue is a dedicated animal welfare organization that is saving as many

working dogs as possible in hopes of offering them comfortable, peaceful, and loving homes

in which to spend the remainder of their lives”, noted Bryant. Our mission, which we think

of as ‘The 5 R’s’, usually begins with a call from a dog’s handler when that animal’s

disposition is a retirement order.”

Navy 3-years lwrgp

MISSION CANINE RESCUE’S ‘5-R’ PURPOSE:

RESCUE – Mission K9 Rescue is committed to saving any and all CWDs (contractor

working dogs) and MWDs (military working dogs), as well as any other working dog that

may need help (such as retired police dogs). This work may include bringing them back

from overseas or rescuing them out of a poor environment stateside.

handler who is both interested in permanent adoption and has proven that they can offer a

safe and loving home for the animal. Mission K9 sees to it that the dog is transported to

their new home — often at great expense, due to the very limited number of airlines who

agree to transport these dogs.

Rescue works tirelessly to find the perfect loving home for the dog.

intensity and potentially traumatizing circumstances that have caused them severe anxiety

and stress. Many retire with issues such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). These

dogs need time to decompress and reintegrate into society. Mission K9 Rescue works with

them as long as necessary to help them become suitable for adoption.

retire, they often have extensive, costly medical issues. Since these dogs don’t receive

retirement benefits, Mission K9 Rescue raises the much-needed funding to assist handlers

and/or adopters with medical bills.

“We’re raising funds to take care of these dogs — to bring dogs back from all over the

world where they are stuck in kennels after retirement, and to provide medical care for

working dogs who have worked like athletes their entire lives and now have injuries and

health issues. It can be really costly to get them ready for adoption,” explains Mission K9

President Kristen Maurer.

Fteda

Kristen adds, “Just like with two-legged soldiers, four-legged soldiers can come back with

emotional issues. Some of them have been isolated their entire life, and they need to learn

how to get along with other dogs and people. They need special rehabilitation. These dogs

were drafted into what they did; they didn’t choose it. They have selflessly given their lives

to protect our soldiers, our first responders, and our citizens.”

“There’s an assumption that these working dogs are automatically being taken care of after

they leave service,” says Maurer, “but that’s not the case. A lot of them are stuck in kennels

— not just in the U.S., but overseas. We really need to get them back. We want to honor

these dogs that have given their lives for us. We want to make sure they come back and get

the retirement they deserve.”

Photos are courtesy of Mission K9 Rescue

More information about Mission K9 Rescue