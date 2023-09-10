Spread the love

Scorpios Mykonos is a gathering place meant to galvanize the artistic, spiritual, and social life of its community. It resembles an Ancient Greek agora, a place where people enjoy themselves. At Scorpios, Athinagoras Kostakos, a very well know by now, worldwide appraised Chef and Alexis Zopas, the Executive Chef of this gem, prepared for us, a menu rooted in excellence!

Based on the Mediterranean diet that is appraised by connoisseurs and scientists, we had the chance to experience an explosion of tastes and aromas. Here, we found products that were carefully sourced from local or international well searched spots, with a simple presentation but an impeccable mouthwatering finish.

Royal Oysters with lemon and habanero sauce, Fresh Sea Urchin with grated tomato, lemon-infused olive oil and crispy sourdough bread, Sea bass Carpaccio with sea urchin, Greek Blue Crab with passion fruit and smoked chill and Dorada with Aji Amarillo pepper, sweet potato, corn, coriander and lime were some of the dishes that we tried and all of them were mesmerising!

To accompany our tasty dinner, we also had some of their alcoholic and non alcoholic, divine drinks. My personal favourite drink was the Roasted Peach that was comprised by Del Maquey Vida Mezcal, tajin, agave nectar and peach of course and the Melonism that was made of tequila blanco, honeydew melon, jalapeño and coriander.

At Scorpios, something worth mentioning is the artists that are invited to perform throughout your stay there and throughout the summer. The Scorpios rituals showcase talent from all over the globe with a focus on cross-cultural experimentation, from underground artists to established names and extremely unique collaborations!

What an experience . . .

Photos: Courtesy of Scorpios

www.scorpiosmykonos.com