Dr. Christine King Farris began her life September 11, 1927, and she left this life June 29, 2023, at age 95 in Atlanta, Georgia. She passed 1 day before her mother, Mrs. Alberta King’s 59th Death Anniversary. She was the oldest sibling to Dr. Martin L. King Jr. and Dr. Alfred Daniel “A.D.” King. She was a true Civil Rights icon, an Atlanta Trailblazer, a visionary with a purpose, distinguish leader, a co-founder of the Martin L. King Center, an author of several books, a public speaker, and the longest serving professor at Spelman College for 56 years who taught until she was in her 80’s. She loved people and was always quick to say, “everyone is valuable”.

Dr. Christine King Farris lived a full life holding many titles as a Civil Right Activist, Author, Professor, etc – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

A very powerful, spiritual Homegoing service for Dr. Christine King Farris on July 16, 2023 – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The traditional march led by Dr. Christine King Farris’ son, Isaac Farris Jr and her daughter Angela Farris Watkins – Isaac’s speech was so strong and powerful – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The King men, who all stood proud and tall – Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. (Coretta); Isaac Newton Farris Sr. (Christine); Rev. Alfred Daniel “A.D.”King (Naomi) and Rev. Martin L. King, Sr. (Alberta)



I had the privilege of meeting her and being in her presence several times and it was a true blessing. I attended her final tribute on Sunday July 16, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Pastor/U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock resides. I walked away saying I will never ever be the same after attending this tribute to a powerful, beautiful, classy homegoing, fit for a Queen.

A true legend honored for several days

Dr Christine Farris received even more honors after she passed. She became the 4th Black to “Lie In State” at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda. The first one was her sister-in-law Coretta Scott King, C.T. Vivian, a civil rights leaders and Congressman/Civil Rights Leader John Lewis. I had the privilege of seeing two of them lie in state; Mrs. King and John Lewis and attended 3 of their funerals. I had to give my tribute to these great leaders who help change the world when life was a hard struggle for our black race.

Mrs. Farris had seen so much in her 95 years of living which included many tragic moments. She lived through both her brothers’ murders, her mother being shot to death while playing the church organ, loosing her husband, Mr. Newton Farris Sr and she battled cancer twice, etc. She never gave up nor gave in. She kept pressing forward like her brothers tried to do until their lives were cut short at age 39 and 38 resulting in their deaths being 15 months apart.

One of the saddest days in history with the Kings’ parents grieving – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Mrs. Farris sister-in-law, (widow of A.D. King), Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King remains to represent the King Family at her beautiful golden age of 91.

Dr. Babs Onabanjo, Dr. Christine King Farris, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King and Renee Sudderth (Splash Magazine Photojournalist) who are carrying on the Rev. A.D. King Foundation Legacy – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

In this life you have to learn to appreciate and learn from those who are not afraid to stand tall and make a difference in this life.

Rev. Bernice King and family finishing the candlelight ceremony for her aunt, Christine King Farris – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Nate Knighton, President Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Renee Sudderth, Retired Veteran and Splash Magazine Photojournalist; Michael Julian Bond, Atlanta City Councilman; Gary Hunter, former President Obama Photographer and creator of The Shot News in Detroit- all who appears at many of the same historical events – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

On this September 11, 2023, I honor you Dr. Christine King Farris by remembering you what would have been on your 96th Birthday and all that you did for everyone. May we all learn from you and take the baton and run with it.

Renee Sudderth holding Dr. Christine King Farris’ Program – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth