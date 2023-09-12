Spread the love

On the beautiful Livadia beach in Parikia, is the latest hotel I stayed at. Fully renovated, in pop modern vibes, with clean lines that give you a feeling of happiness, all at once. This vibrant and contemporary hotel offers stunningly decorated rooms, easy to use, with my favourite Nespresso machine present. When we entered ours, a wonderful surprise was waiting for us. White wine, was much needed after a long trip.

The main accent colour of this new hotel is yellow. Yellow is the color of happiness, positivity, hope and rebirth! It provokes excitement, originality and enthusiasm, feeling that are necessary in this modern world. Apart from the

Paros is famous for its stunning beaches like Chrisi Akti and enchanting little villages like Lefkes, which are a must see. An island with incredible nature, positioned meticulously in the middle of the Aegean Sea, within the idilic Cycladic group of islands, captivates the traveler that has arrived from any place in the world. The islands striking architecture and vibrant night life make this place a little getaway paradise.

PLAY Paros Hotel offers warm hospitality, exceptional facilities, and an exceptional opportunity to experience the genuine essence of joyful Greece!

Photos: Courtesy of the hotel

www.playhotels.com/play-paros-hotel