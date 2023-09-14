Spread the love

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is the place to be for your football fun along with other Flanker festivities including Flanker Fiestas and Late-Night Pizza Party. Whether you’re watching your favorite College or NFL games or stopping by for a beer and a burger on the way to Allegiant Stadium, you will find Flanker to be one of the primo spots and dining experiences on the Las Vegas Strip.

Flanker provides non-stop viewing pleasure across an almost 8,500 square feet location, offering a fully immersive setting in which you are transported to a frenzy of football so that you feel like you’re in a next-best-thing stadium. Additionally, there is a 24-seat dining patio and a takeout menu on your way to all Raider games including the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Enjoy with friends and family and host your Game Day Event!

Along with UNLV Game Day Brunch events, Flanker hosts NFL Game Day Brunch every Sunday, Thursday Night Huddle Game Day, and Home Team Mondays. During Game Day Events football fans can enjoy a 30-ft LED wall, 50 TVs, beer towers and on weekends bottomless mimosas. Events for Game Days can be booked now in the Flanker’s Game Day Calendar so check out the link for your favorite team schedule.

During football season Flanker Kitchen will open on weekends at 9:30 am and kick you off to an exciting brunch menu created by Chef Daniel Ontiveros. Along with regular football favorites such as pretzels, burgers, and wings, Flanker offers healthy alternatives including salad bowls, Vanilla Yogurt Parfait, and Atlantic Salmon: Grains, Broccolini, Miso Chili Glaze.

About Carver Road Hospitality

Carver Road Hospitality is an investor, developer, operator and marketer of premier hospitality concepts founded by award-winning hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas. The company debuted Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas and Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in downtown Salt Lake City in December 2021. The reimagined Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar opened at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in 2022 with another coming to Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in June 2023. Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge debuted at the new CIVILIAN hotel in New York City in Fall 2022. The company is also an investor in the award-winning and fast-growing Emmy Squared Pizza with 21 locations across the country. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City. For additional information, visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality.

About Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, a AAA Five Diamond hotel offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite Delano Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.