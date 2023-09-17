Spread the love

When you hear the word Psarrou, partying, worldwide crowds and a fun loving atmosphere comes into your mind! Psarrou beach is the most famous beach of Mykonos and literally people from all over the globe come to enjoy its turquoise waters and good vibes. Overlooking this little bay, Mykonos Blue hotel, one of the finest hotels on the island, lies aristocratically there.

To be more elaborate, there is a cult-like status for this extraordinary property. Perfect for

the beautiful and the damned, flocked by the glitterati, chosen by superstars, it is a cycladic

settlement on the waterfront. It literally personifies the return of the trophy hotel: it is Psarrou, the super prime location. It is Mykonos Blu, a seriously luxury resort with dizzying demand. And yes, its sence of history starts from the Delos antiquities to its very own star guests.

Cycladic whitewashed and stone bungalows, suites and villas, some with private pools, adorned with natural fabrics in absolute white and blue, with breathtaking room views. All the villas that have between one and up to three rooms and they are perched in the rocky coastline.

The breakfast is so tasty that you want to have it all day long! Freshly squeezed orange juice, handmade tarts, greek extra virgin olive oil and yummy delicacies are what you need when on vacation. The service is very kind and ready to meet your every need.

The Gym of Mykonos Blu is bathed in mykonian sunlight and offers indoor & outdoor fitness programmes and yoga classes, boosting your dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin levels, helping you feel better about yourselves and your surroundings.

At the same time, you may find a wealth of sea activities & local experiences in Mykonos such as watersports, underwater diving, fishing caiques, private water taxis to island beaches, Jeep safari, Jogging, Fishing, Horse riding. Needless to say that for me parking is very much appreciated when I travel and this place has its own! Well done!

Photos: Courtesy of the hotel.

www.mykonosblu.com