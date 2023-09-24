Spread the love

Author Blake Miller knew over 20 years ago that his first book DELOS: The White Tree would eventually be a series. There was just too much story to tell about the twins Cynthia and Kaden for it to just be told in one book. But, he says, it was important for him to make each novel as “standalone” as possible. “While it’s helpful to have read the previous book DELOS: The White Tree, it’s not necessary to enjoy the second installment, DELOS: The Moon’s Eye.

In DELOS: The Moon’s Eye, the sheer willpower and magical abilities (Magikas) of the twins Cynthia and Kaden are tested. Here, the twins’ brief stay on Earth comes to a quick and surprising end when an unknown man attacks them. Shortly after this event, their best friend Alec, a loveable prince, who lives on another planet, arrives on Earth. Sorra, the granddaughter of Ilbis Arrayal, their enemy, also joins them. To save their friend, Tirah, who was imprisoned by an evil witch, the four must go on a quest to find six sacred waters. This test of the Six Waters is at the heart of the novel. It is a dangerous treasure hunt that will help them find the missing Lil of Lurkur, a powerful witch who protects the Lurkur Woods, which houses the power source for all magikas.

The novel has gotten great reviews from initial readers. One reviewer writes, “The novel was a mix of epic fantasy and futuristic science fiction with a distinct young adult theme. I admired Miller’s superb world-building that spanned multiple planets. The world eerily mirrored Earth’s perpetual unrest, warfare, and mindless carnage. Yet, reassuringly, well-meaning forces were keeping the evil at bay. Cutting-edge technology merged with ancient magic to create a unique blend. Mages, monsters, and witches abounded, as did collapsible armors or cufflinks for distant communications. Miller generously included mythical elements and folklore surrounding each step of the quest. I loved these stories within the main story.”

Miller hopes that readers will take away a sense of savory satisfaction in this second installment of the DELOS series. What else is he hoping for? He hopes that it was also leave readers of The Moon’s Eye with a a sense of eagerness for the next book in the

Series. Yes, there’s another book in the series. Miller says, “The DELOS series does not exist to deliver messages; rather, it exists to entertain…to be enjoyed. It takes the reader on amazing adventures through magical new worlds, where the main characters are faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges, life-and-death situations, and memorable villains. It exists to give the reader what they want most of all: the highs and lows of exciting climaxes and crushing anticlimaxes, culminating in an immensely satisfactory ending that ties everything in the book together…then ends with an epilogue that sets the stage for what’s coming next.”