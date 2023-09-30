Spread the love



By Deirdre Gartner

There is an intangible, imperceptible shift in the air—but make no mistake, it’s there. Autumn

in New York is officially here, debuting her annual collection of breathtaking beauty. It is truly

the most magical time in the city and with so many events going on it’s hard to narrow down to

a handful, but here are some of my favorites. Cheers to fall festivities and Halloween happiness.



Central Park – Trying to describe the singular sensation that is Central Park is like trying to

describe, well life itself! Each of the park’s 843 acres is a most coveted haven from the madness

of Manhattan, containing a treasure trove of art, entertainment, culinary delights and people

watching. From late September through November natures magic takes over turning the park

into a burst of fall fabulousness with bold and bright swaths of orange, red and gold. Bundle up

and have a picnic on Cherry Hill, take a spin on the carousel, a selfie on the iconic Bow Bridge or

in front of any one of the 70 sculptures scattered throughout the park. The park also offers a

variety of kids activities and Halloween events, but the grand finale of their fall celebrations is

the Pumpkin Flotilla taking place on October 26 th , when a collection of illuminated, carved

pumpkins will be set afloat on the Harlem Meer. Quite a sight to behold!



Union Square Farmers Market – Pull on your coziest sweater and head to the Union Square

Farmers Market. With a profusion of late summer produce, apples, bittersweet, fresh-made

donuts, bales of hay, cornstalks and naturally pumpkins of all sizes, shapes and colors, it is a

sight to behold that often makes me feel as if I’m in the middle of a pumpkin patch on the

North Fork of Long Island, not smack in the middle of Manhattan.



Snap a selfie at the South Street Seaport pumpkin installation – It’s officially Autumn in NYC

when the famed pumpkin display arrives at the South Street Seaports Pier 17. The massive

display made with hundreds of individual pumpkins frames the Brooklyn Bridge and makes for

the perfect fall photo. While your down there, grab lunch, dinner or cocktails at one of the

many amazing dining spots within the Tin Building.



Ghost Tours at the Merchant ‘s House Museum – Door’s slam, floorboards creak, voices call

into the dead of night at what is called “Manhattan’s Most Haunted House”. Hear tales of

decades of otherworld activity and the story of the Treadwell family that lived at 29 East 4th

Street for 100 years on one of the Merchant ‘s House Museum’s candlelight ghost tours.

Merchant House Museum, 29 East 4th Street www.merchantshouse.org



Afternoon Tea – When the crisp autumn air arrives, I love to get dressed up, grab a couple of

friends and head out for an elegant afternoon tea party. Is there anything more satisfyingly

decadent than a leisurely afternoon spent sipping a warm cup of tea while eating finger

sandwiches, tasty desserts and of course scones with jam and cream? Three of my favorite

spots are: The Whitby Hotel, 18 West 56 th Street, Baccarat Hotel, 28 West 53 rd Street and the

newest tea spot, in town, Blue Box Café inside Tiffany & Co., 610 5 th Avenue.

Wander in search of the best Halloween decor– Seemingly overnight from the East Side to the

West Side, scary, cozy and uber creative Halloween décor takes over the city. Goblins, ghosts

and massive spiders appear in hidden doorways, townhouses, stoops, apartment building,

lobbies, restaurants and parks. Put on your most comfortable shoes and head to the

neighborhoods of Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Chelsea and the West Village. Wander

aimlessly up and down the streets and you are sure to find some amazing décor and don’t be

afraid to ask a local where you can find some good Halloween decorations, they are usually

your best source and happy to help.



The Annual Village Halloween Parade – Halloween festivities culminate on Halloween night at

the Annual Village Halloween Parade, an over-the-top creative procession of more than 50,000

zombie’s ghouls, ghosts, and giant puppets taking to the streets for a night of revelry. The

theme this year is Upside/Down: Inside/OUT. The parade starts at 6 th Avenue and Canal Street

and proceeds northwards to 15 th Street.

Deirdre Gartner



Deirdre Gartner was born and raised in the city of New York. She brings a uniquely personal and

distinct perspective to the city that she adores.



As a former fashion executive traveling the globe for years, nothing was more affirming and

inspiring than when she would return home to Manhattan. Informed by her adventures abroad,

this native daughter’s ardor and curiosity for all things New York led her to zealously document

both the obvious and hidden that the city has to offer.



Gartner’s extensive collection of lovingly curated photographs, stories, and historical details

eventually led to the creation of the “Girl in the Yellow Taxi NYC” website and Instagram. Her

work has been featured in Conde Nast India, the New York Board of Tourism, StreetEasy, and

others. She has been a guest blogger for various websites and has created custom itineraries for

her enthusiastic international and domestic followers.