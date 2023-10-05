Spread the love

Penned by Aaron Posner, LIFE SUCKS makes its Los Angeles premiere at the Broadwater Main Stage. Inspired by Anton Chekhov’s classic play “Uncle Vanya,” first produced in 1899, LIFE SUCKS pulls its iconic cast 125 years into Chekhov’s future (and our present) to offer the audience a “what-if” scenario, a joyful parody of the original. First produced in Washington DC in 2015, LIFE SUCKS subsequently won the 2020 Theatre Alliance award for best play. The Chicago Sun-Times describes LIFE SUCKS “(as) altogether wise, profoundly humane, hilarious, quirky, endearing, and in countless clever ways, brilliantly faithful to its source.” In 2023, LIFE SUCKS comes to the West Coast to give the characters, hapless yet hopeful souls, a chance to again embark on a comedic journey dealing with the often ridiculous and unexpected challenges that life offers, including unrequited love, getting old, and the never-ending search for a satisfying and meaningful existence.

Erin Pineda and John Ross Bowie – Photo by Jason Niedle

The time is now, and the place is that familiar family estate where all have gathered. Elderly retired professor (Steve Vinovich) and his second trophy wife Ella (Erin Pineda) have unexpectedly arrived at the family country estate which has been supporting their elegant lifestyle in the capital. The estate is managed by Uncle Vanya (John Ross Bowie), the brother of the Professor’s first wife, and Sonia (Olivia Castanho), the Professor’s daughter by his late first wife. Other friends and family hang out at the estate, including Babs (Anne Gee Byrd), Vanya’s mother and sister to the Professor’s first wife, Dr. Aster (Marc Valera), the local physician – who just happens to be the target of poor plain Sonia’s unnoticed and unrequited affections, and Pickles (Lily Rains). All are asking the same question: What brings the Professor and his glamorous wife to the estate? The answer will send shock waves of chaos through the entire family tree, as well as lots of soul searching, some of it painfully funny, for all involved.

Steve Vinovich and Olivia Castanho – Photo by Jason Niedle

LIFE SUCKS is helmed by Barry Heins, who does an excellent job of making very human foibles relentlessly amusing while maintaining a poignant undercurrent. He is ably assisted by an excellent cast, each of whom is a separate and fascinating individual unto him/herself. Playwright Posner has threaded hilarious scenes throughout the tale, including the confrontation between gorgeous Ella and plain Jane Sonia as Ella tries to make her first real female friend – and Ella’s fall from grace when she inadvertently seduces Sonia’s love object – the good doctor – without even trying.

Erin Pineda and Lily Rains – Photo by Jason Niedle

Kudos too to the production team for creating a very liveable environment for Chekhov’s family. Slowly, the play becomes more interactive (which should have been expected from a theater company calling itself “Interact”) as walls gradually disappear between cast and audience – and audience members are asked for input with which to wrap up the story. All in all, a fascinating reworking of a play more than 100 years old.

Erin Pineda and Marc Valera – Photo by Jason Niedle

LIFE SUCKS is highly recommended for all Chekhov aficionados, but also who those who enjoy parodies and poking a bit of fun at icons. LIFE SUCKS will also entertain and delight those who love character studies and how people evolve and change.

Erin Pineda and Olivia Castanho – Photo by Jason Niedle

LIFE SUCKS runs through October 29, 2023, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Interact Theatre Company performs at the Broadwater Main Stage, located at 1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, 90038. Tickets are $38 ($32 students/seniors). For information and reservations, go to Interact Theatre Company’s website or online.