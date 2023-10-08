Spread the love

Jody Prusan, Tom Sweitzer, Roosevelt Credit

He wanted to be “small” ….watch out Tom Sweitzer cuz you’re gonna be very very BIG. Run if you can with two weeks left to the spacious and spectacular Pershing Square Signature Theater NY to see an endearing and heartfelt one man performance of “20 Seconds” written and starring Tom Sweitzer.

There is only one actor on stage but Tom expertly embodies and portrays multiple characters with depth and perfection as he shares his true life relationships with his parents, teachers and friends.

This is a journey that we all must take and I’m grateful that I was able to see this highly skilled and trained actor/musical therapist and writer tell a gut wrenching story of a challenging childhood and triumphant adulthood.

At a time of world crisis and war we have a message here of “everyone deserves to have someone who worries about them” . It’s a message of love and forgiveness and with that comes hope for a better today.

The Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street).

20 Seconds, written and performed by Thomas Sweitzer, with direction and development by Jeremy Scott Blaustein (Producing Artistic Director of Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre (in Winchester, VA)

6 WEEKS ONLY, SEPTEMBER 10 – OCTOBER 21, 2023, OPENING NIGHT SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

