Photo by Dianne Davis

Exxcite The Show in the Duomo Theater at the Rio Las Vegas is an adults only production.

It is suggestive, seductive, sexy, sensual, succulent, and simply superior. This is Las Vegas – classically trained attractive showgirls with glitz and glamour showing the audience their beautiful fronts – and their other assets. These women know how to move and grove for your enjoyment. Their tatas are covered – barely – and the audience does get to enjoy their gyrations from various angles.

Gabie Lopez Photo courtesy Jennifer Romas

Vocalist and hostess Gabie Lopez certainly can count on a bright future in Sin City. She has the wow factor as she belts out the high notes of rock and roll songs that folks have enjoyed through the years.

Award-winning producer, director, choreographer Jennifer Romas is a seasoned pro who knows how to put it all together. And extra kudos to her for the costume designs. She manifests exceptional creativity while keeping the garb on the pleasingly skimpy side.

Although Jen does not perform in this production, her magic touch is evident. She wants the audience members to feel the genuine Las Vegas vibe. And they do.

The music is rock and roll through the years. The outstanding choreography keeps the show moving on its high energy path. And then what would modern life be without the pink Barbie scene.

Photo by Dianne Davis

It’s not all song and dance. The props add another enjoyable element. The bathtub scene will satisfy those who are looking for a bit of eroticism. And the suspended hula hoop numbers take things to a higher level. The stripper pole is called into play a few times…. And the action on the throne…. And the mock motorcycle….. And the giant lips. Yum.

These luscious ladies journey into the audience and bring some lucky folks on stage for a little extra ooo la la. If you want to see a real classic and classy adult Las Vegas production, this is it. Exxcite The Show at the Rio. See it at ten p.m. on Saturday – Monday. For ticket information, visit Exxcitetheshow.