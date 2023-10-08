Spread the love

The award winning and highly acclaimed Urban Stages has done it again! In a time when world events are dire and dismal they’ve produced a comedy that offers a heartfelt message and a lot of laughs !

Frances Hill is NY’s gift to theater . With over thirty years of productions she has kept this theater going thru pandemics, blackouts, cutbacks and hurricanes! One must truly visit Urban Stages and support this iconic, innovative and welcoming space that continues to support playwrights and actors !

My cheeks are hurting from laughing and I cannot remember laughing out loud and so freely! I think we need “The Making of a Great Moment” more than ever!

Two people. Two bicycles and a boatload of talent !!! There are only two actors but they expertly and fully portray dozens of characters and never leave the stage! Bill Bowers and Esther Williamson a combo of Monty Python meets The Three Stooges are comedians/Actors and skilled in mine and music. The direction by James Barry is fast paced, innovative and fun. You’ve heard of “The Play That Goes Wrong” this is The Play That Does Everything Right!

Written by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb this play is filled with metaphor, magic and heartfelt messaging. Walk, train or get a citibike and head over for for a hilarious good time !

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness these remarkable talents in action at Urban Stages from September 28 through October 29, 2023. Get ready for a truly great moment in New York theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.UrbanStages.org

Bill Bowers and Esther Williamson in the “Making of a Great Moment”, Photo by Andrew Greto

By PETER SINN NACHTRIEB

Directed by JAMES BARRY

Starring BILL BOWERS

& ESTHER WILLIAMSON

Photos by Andrew Greto