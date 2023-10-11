Spread the love

With music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, ON YOUR FEET will explode with Latin rhythms. From a book by Alexander Dinelaris with musical direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez and choreography by director Luis Salgado, ON YOUR FEET will keep the audience jumping from beginning to end. Following its 2015 world premiere in Chicago, the smash-hit musical soon moved to Broadway, its score built around Cuban-fusion pop music made famous by Gloria Estefan. Now ON YOUR FEET blazes across the La Mirada stage in 2023 with its irresistible Latin beat.

Cast of ON YOUR FEET – Photo by Jason Niedle

To quote Gloria and Emilio Estefan when they heard about the 2023 touring production of ON YOUR FEET, “We are absolutely thrilled that our musical will once again be shared with audiences across the United States in this brand-new production of ON YOUR FEET…we’ve had tremendous fun sharing our story on the stage since our show first hit Broadway in 2015, and it is our hope that we can continue to inspire and uplift people with its celebratory message, especially at a time when we all need it so much.”

Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica (center) and cast – Photo by Jason Niedle

ON YOUR FEET is the true story of Gloria (Gaby Albo) and Emilio (Samuel Garnica) Estefan from their first meeting (and even before) right up to the pinnacle of their career. The two Cuban transplants made Miami their home and iconic Latin melodies their life and love. Their story is the fairytale-come-true for all Latin immigrants, and the jukebox musical serves as the perfect setting for dozens of Estefan smash hits, including “Conga,” “Mi Tierra,” “Cuba Libre, and “Dr. Beat.” Wrapped in song, ON YOUR FEET explores dynamics in Gloria’s family, including a father with multiple sclerosis and a mother (Kristen Tarrago) who doesn’t approve of show business – or Emilio. But the couple is fated to make it big – until, during a blizzard, a semi rams their tour bus and Gloria sustains life-threatening injuries. Will shattered vertebrae in her neck and the possibility of paralysis finally end her meteoric rise to stardom?

Cast of ON YOUR FEET – Photo by Jason Niedle

ON YOUR FEET is an audacious, spectacular production which will excite and entertain audiences. It is colorful in every sense of the word, from Jeanette Christensen’s vivid costumes, Clifton Chadick’s sparkling scenic design, Diego Garzon’s rhythmic sound, and Ryan J. O’Gara’s dazzling lighting to the rousing musical direction of Daniel Gutierrez with arrangements by Lon Hoyt – and, last but by no means least, director Luis Salgado’s energizing choreography Finally, let’s not forget the electrifying performances by Albo and Garnica as the famous pair. Audiences will never be bored by the breathtaking productions unfolding before their eyes. ON YOUR FEET is Spectacular with a capital S.

Samuel Garnica and Gaby Albo (center) – Photo by Jason Niedle

ON YOUR FEET runs through October 29, 2023, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, at 8 p.m. on Fridays, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays (no performance on 10/8 at 6:30 p.m.). La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA. Tickets range from $19 to $85 (student, group, and military discounts are available). For information and reservations, call 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or go online.