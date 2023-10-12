Spread the love

Resorts World, Las Vegas, is all about redefining luxury, and Redtail is a testament to that vision, particularly for football fans. This lavish lounge and cocktail bar have quickly become the model venue for sports watching, especially for those who can’t make it to Allegiant Stadium and are seeking an unforgettable football experience.

RedTail Social Lounge



Viewing parties at RedTail begin with a new dimension of football fun featuring an extensive array of high-definition screens, ensuring that every touchdown, tackle, and thrilling play is larger than life. Whether you’re supporting your favorite NFL or college team, RedTail’s immersive viewing experience will allow you to watch multiple games with primo service.

Poke Nachos Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Get your game on with this extensive food and drink menu and feel the comfort of being in your own den. Signature cocktail faves include the Beach Bunny: Tito’s, Aperol, Malibu, Lemon, Simple, Pineapple; Happy Ending: Absolut Elyx Vodka, Strawberry, Lemon Juice, Tropical Red Bull; and the Panda Milk: Bacardi, Pineapple, Coconut Liqueur, with Cherry syrup float. Having a fabulous event with a big party? Don’t miss out on the COCKTAILS BUT BIGGER choices of Golden Shower, Agent Orange, or White Girl Wasted. RedTail offers over 24 draft and craft beers, nice selection of wines, and non-alcoholic drinks.

Pandas Milk Happy Ending Beach Bunny





Apps to snack must haves are the Poke Nachos: Tuna, wonton chips, green onion, peppers, spicy mayo, with a sweet soy; Wisconsin Cheese Curds: Fried to perfection with pineapple aioli, and chili oil; Thicc Chick: Crispy chicken, garlic aioli, napa/romaine slaw, bread and butter pickles; and of course, the Signature RedTail Burger: Applewood bacon, tomato jam, blue cheese, and romaine slaw. Ask for the fish of the day as they may be sold out.

RedTail Karoke Room



Reservations at RedTail fill up fast so get your football frenzy Monday, Thursday, or Saturday event. In the true tradition of football, even this lush living room setting honors the authenticity of sports with Happy Hour, Thursday – Sunday from 4 pm – 6 pm. Football draft beers are $3 off and $3 off all appetizers with only $1 bone-in chicken wings. Ask your server for exact details.



Some quick clicks:

Sunday, Oct. 15 | Monday, Oct 16 | Thursday, Oct 19 | Sunday, Oct 22 | Monday, Oct 23

RedTail Full Bar

Reservations state 21 & over but children are welcome and can enjoy the gaming machines including arcade basketball, dance step, and adults can enjoy the full beer pong and other gaming fun including Private Karoke.



Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor to Sin City, Redtail at Resorts World, Las Vegas, is a must-visit destination that will leave you with a terrific tailgate and memorable viewing experience. So, while planning your Las Vegas, adventure, make a reservation at Redtail and raise your glass to your favorite sports team!

