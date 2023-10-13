Spread the love

Written and performed by award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and television host Kevin Flynn, FEAR OF HEIGHTS begins with a birdseye view of Manhattan from atop a beam overlooking skyscraper heaven. On the lonely beam forever floating in air sit 11 men grabbing a bite. The captured image is Charles C. Ebbet’s iconic photograph called “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper.” The man on the far right is Kevin’s grandfather Paddy Flynn. And so begins Kevin’s tale of life growing up in an Irish-American family of ironworkers.

“Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” – Photo courtesy of Kevin Flynn

His immigrant family lived a hardscrabble existence where values like hard work and family were ingrained in every lad of the time. Kevin’s father and grandfather were larger than life – and both shared the same missing finger – sliced off in a workplace accident. Kevin was slated to become the third generation of Flynn men to serve as an ironworker par excellence – but life had different plans for him. Pop’s only son – and the runt of the litter – knew that he couldn’t add to the urban skyline for one simple reason – he had a fear of heights. Heaven help him, though, if anyone in his circle of family and friends ever found out about it. Phobias had no place in the fearless Irish-American life style.

Kevin Flynn – Photo by Dave Dupuy Photography

Besides a career in ironworking, what opportunities would his life offer? How about soccer? And so Kevin became a professional soccer player for a time. But that didn’t suit his world view. Then he got an idea. Laughter was part and parcel of his culture – so why not become a stand-up comedian? With some trepidation mixed with oceans of motivation, Kevin began his uphill battle to achieve fame and fortune. Clearly, basic talent and burgeoning skills were there for the asking. When Kevin won the prestigious Boston Comedy Riot, his path seemed assured. Then life began to throw some curve balls, and Kevin had to take a breather and ask himself some fundamental questions. What is important in life? Where does family fit in the picture?

Kevin Flynn – Photo by Gary Martino

Kevin’s resulting autobiographical solo show was first produced in 2021 in – where else? – Boston. Since then, he has appeared all over the U.S. making audiences laugh as he recounts his poignant journey. In 2023, FEAR OF HEIGHTS premieres in Los Angeles.

FEAR OF HEIGHTS is the charming, heartwarming, and often hilarious tale of Irish-American Kevin Flynn’s phobias, family life, triumphs, and losses as he explores the meaning of success. This is a life seen through the lens of his Irish immigrant family – how these early experiences and values molded the man. FEAR OF HEIGHTS will definitely appeal to people with an immigrant family history – which is probably most of us. It is also in inspiring and uplifting story about fighting the odds and finding out what really matters.

FEAR OF HEIGHTS runs through October 29, 2023, with performances at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 4 p.m. on Sundays. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. Tickets are $30. For information and reservations, call 310-477-2055 ext. 2 or go online.