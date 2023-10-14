Spread the love

Cuba’s Malpaso Dance Company always puts on an astounding, must-see show and their

current run at The Joyce is definitely not an exception. Malpaso takes you on a mesmerizing

and energizing journey through three distinct pieces from three different choreographers, all

more than worth your while. These dancers and choreographers show exceptional versatility,

beautiful technical skill in their style of contemporary and traditional/Afro-Cuban fusion, and

radiant personality.

Daniela Miralles, Daileidys Carrazana Esteban Aguilar Danny Rodriguez_Osvaldo Cardero Carlos Valladares, Photo by Steven Pisano



The first piece, Floor… y ando, choreographed by renowned b-girl, Ephrat “Bounce” Asherie

opens the show with a sense of dreaminess that immediately hypnotizes and draws the

audience into the world of Malpaso. Three male dancers enter a dimly and simply lit stage in

silence. The use of silence is prevalent throughout all three pieces in the show and lends itself

to revealing details in the movement while also settling the dancers and the audience into an

environment that is shared and therefore somewhat of the social and pedestrian realms.

Through all three pieces in this show, we are invited in; this is quite refreshing. As live music

trickles into this piece, the three dancers become one in a constant flow of smooth motion. With

sprinkled moments of unison, the dancers move up and down from the floor with powerful ease,

articulate their bodies with beautiful agility, and of course, utilize breaking techniques. Trios are

usually riddled with power dynamics and cause the viewer to deeply analyze and assume the

relationships of the dancers.— this was different. All three dancers moved as a part of a living organism, blurring the lines of the individual, in constant flow, reaction, and interaction with each

other, leaving no sense of power imbalance, just a symbiotic world. The dancers leave the

space with the casualness and euphoria that is a chance, danced encounter; as if we all just

happened to be on the same street at the same time.

Danny Rodriguez, Esteban Aguilar,Photo by Steven Pisano



The next piece, The Last Song, included the majority of the company and still had that feeling of

being in a place other than the stage, placing us in a world that is not performed but just existing

as it is. Choreographed by Daile Carranza, co-founder of Malpaso Dance Company, The Last

Song is a dive into passion, lust, and playfulness. It contains the depth of human relationships

but also plays with the setting of social dance and the silliness, unseriousness, and

simultaneous seriousness of human interaction. Utilizing gesture and close partnered social

dancing, this piece delivered quite detailed and sharp movements but had an overall

smoothness that left the audience in awe. Dancers seamlessly navigated through and to each

other, while also intentionally exploring the different relationships they were placed in with fellow

dancers. This was an impressive exploration of character, experience, presence, and relation

that was unique for each dancer and created such a truly nuanced and enticing energy for the

audience to dive into. As dancers constantly enter and exit the stage, meet, explore, and leave

each other we get to explore the feelings of impermanence and what it means to inhale (literally

and figuratively) the energy of another, let it alter you, and then move on; this infused the piece

with sensuality and intensity. The Last Song was a display of profound emotional depth, true

wittiness, and was a testament to the dancers’ ability to convey complex feelings through

expression and movement.

Daniela Miralles, Esven Gonzalez, Danny Rodriguez, Greta Yero, Ortiz Dunia Acosta, Photo by Steven Pisano

The final piece, A Dancing Island, choreographed by Malpaso co-founder and artistic director,

Osnel Delgado is an absolute showstopper and beautifully strong montage of Cuban music and

dance. This is the type of piece that makes me hate the proscenium and makes me want to

whoop and holler, joining the company in dance. The piece begins with the sounds of waves,

transporting us to the island of Cuba. This motif of water comes back through sound and

movement throughout the piece even as we move from one classic piece of Cuban jazz or son

music to another. It would be impossible for me to include every vignette, solo, duet, big group

moment, and transformative section of this piece but that is for the best. This is the piece you

come to The Joyce to see, without a doubt. A Dancing Island is accompanied by an explosive,

and absolutely phenomenal live band – the musicians and dancers are inseparable! The

beautiful fusion and reworking of contemporary with rumba, rumba guaguancó, danzón, and

more was absolutely incredible and held great profundity and depth about the Cuban culture

and people. This was a celebration that left the audience captivated, exhilarated, and even…

seen.



The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) is presenting Malpaso Dance

Company from October 10-15 for the eighth time in the company’s 11-year history, featuring the

New York premiere of A Dancing Island, by Malpaso Artistic Director Osnel Delgado, with an

original score played live by acclaimed saxophonist Ted Nash. The Joyce Theater is located at

175 Eight Avenue, at 19th Street