Spread the love

National Pasta Day is a beloved culinary celebration that occurs annually on October 17th. It’s a day dedicated to honoring the diverse and mouthwatering world of pasta, a food that has captured the hearts and taste buds of people worldwide. Pasta is a versatile and comforting dish that comes in a plethora of shapes, sizes, and flavors, making it a timeless favorite in countless cuisines. Whether it’s a classic Italian spaghetti and meatballs, a creamy fettuccine Alfredo, or a spicy Asian noodle stir-fry, pasta offers endless possibilities for culinary creativity. National Pasta Day is a day to indulge in your favorite pasta dishes and Splash Magazines has put together a few of our favorite pasta spots for you to visit and enjoy your favorite pasta.

Cacio e Pepe out of a 24-month aged wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano at The Pines Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is celebrating with a special dish. Cacio e Pepe, the classic Roman pasta translating to “cheese & pepper” is creamy and packed with umami flavor. Their five-star signature restaurant, The Pines Modern Steakhouse, will be offering this dish tableside, served out of a 24-month aged wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano. A White Alba Truffle enhancement is available as well.

Cacio e Pepe with Truffles at The Pines Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino’s National Pasta Day Special

What: Cacio e Pepe

Where: The Pines Modern Steakhouse

When: Available October 17-21 (from 4-10pm)

Price: $28 (+$50 for truffle enhancement)

In light of National Pasta Day (10/17), Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar will be celebrating the holiday with a curated menu highlighting a selection of pastas like pumpkin mezzelune, tagliolini al limone with scallops, and beef tortellini in a rich chicken broth.

Vicini, the Westside’s newest addition, was born from Chef-owner Lucio Bedon who opened the restaurant in the same space where he landed his first chef gig in Los Angeles. The concept pays tribute to his childhood with a menu dedicated to celebrating his familial roots from the Veneto region of Italy offering crudo, cicchetti, and more. After coming full circle more than 25 years later, Chef Lucio gets to cook what he wants and is going all out in celebration of National Pasta Day.

Risotto nero con sepia at Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar

Guests who dine at Vicini this National Pasta Day can delight in a three-course prix fixe menu for $55 with options from orto (garden); mare (seafood); and fattoria (farm) and may add wine pairings for $30. The menu also includes dolci (dessert) such as a decadent chocolate ravioli with english cream or luscious lemon crostata.

Reservations must be made in advance and can be booked online or through Yelp.

Buono’s Pizzeria, which opened as an Italian deli and market in 1965 before eventually transitioning into a full-service pizzeria in 1973, is celebrating its 50th “pizza-versary” next month. The San Pedro landmark, which relocated from its original location at 15th and Gaffey in 2019 to the port town’s Little Italy district at 6th and Centre, invites the community to celebrate on November 13 and 14 with heavily discounted menu items and $50 gift cards giveaways to 50 lucky customers who dine at Buono’s on either day. Winners are selected at random. Both Long Beach locations will be celebrating as well.

On November 13 and 14 guests can enjoy 50-cent pizza slices along with any pizza, pasta or sandwich for four-bits (50 cents each) when another pizza, pasta or sandwich is purchased at regular price. Guests can also purchase their first beer wine or soda for 50 cents as well. Golden Anniversary pricing is available on dine-in or carry-out orders only.

“Turning 50 has never tasted so good,” said Frank Buono, who now heads operations for his family’s three locations, including downtown Long Beach and West Long Beach. “As one of the few legacy restaurants still around, this is our way of saying thank you to our many loyal guests. This milestone is as much their celebration as it is ours. We wouldn’t be here without their continued support throughout the decades.”

Little has changed at Buono’s Pizzeria since 1973. While the paint may be fresh and the décor contemporary, what goes on behind the kitchen door is a testament to the restaurant’s longevity. The scratch kitchen continues to churn out authentic Italian pizza coupled with fresh pasta and zesty sauces.

The Little Italy location spans nearly 3,000 square-feet and boasts alfresco dining available with an expansive wraparound patio. The exhibition kitchen reveals a display of culinary excellence with a gas-fired brick oven. Both Long Beach locations offer patio dining, too, with an inviting 3,000-square-foot outdoor dining space at the downtown Long Beach locale.

Buono’s Pizzeria will roll back its prices on November 13 and 14 with 50 cent menu items to celebrate its Golden Anniversary at all three locations, including downtown Long Beach at 250 W. Ocean Blvd. and 401 W. Willow Street in Long Beach’s Wrigley neighborhood. For information, visit buonospizza.com