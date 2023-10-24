Spread the love

Oct 24, 2023

Hayward, CA — Bay Philharmonic is excited to announce A Holiday Spectacular on Sunday, December 17, at their new premier venue, Chabot College Performing Arts Center in Hayward, CA. Celebrate the holiday season in joy, gratitude, and inspiration. This heartwarming and inspiring tradition, Bay Phil’s A Holiday Spectacular, will be a stocking full of notable guest artists singing and dancing to some of the most beautiful and uplifting holiday music.

Bay Philharmonic’s artistic director and conductor Jung-Ho Pak will lead a multi-media, multi-sensory, and multi-genre extravaganza of rich, diverse cultures and traditions from around the world with notable performances by soprano Erica Gabriel, vocalist and harpist Deanna Loveland, jazz pianist Steve Pietkiewicz, Ballet Folklórico México Danza, the San Francisco Girls Chorus, Yoko’s Academy of Dance and Performing Arts Group along with the entertaining 50-piece Bay Philharmonic.

“We are pulling out all the bells and whistles to bring you an extraordinary celebration you won’t soon forget. With tremendous variety in music from pop to classical, dancing from ballet to cultural, multi-media visuals, an ‘Awe Shucks’ tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas, plus festive holiday décor and drinks, and even a visit from Santa Claus. The entire family will be highly entertained and make A Holiday Spectacular their annual tradition,” says Jung-Ho Pak.

Adding to the fun, Asian-inspired and East Bay-based Dokkaebier will bring their unique collection of craft beer to the festivities. Dokkaebier is the leading craft brewery inspired by Asian-inspired ingredients and aims to refresh the soul and bridge cultures through a one-of-a-kind drinking experience.

Bay Philharmonic has taken on a new direction with renowned and esteemed Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak. The New York Times describes him as a conductor who “radiates enthusiasm” and the LA Times as “a real grabber,” Jung-Ho Pak is known for his unique approach and vision for symphonic music. Pak brings over35 years of experience conducting acclaimed professional and conservatory orchestras worldwide. As with every show, Pak will infuse his style of creativity, knowledge, connections, passion, and enthusiastic conversational personality.

The Bay Philharmonic season continues with:

Celtic Celebration on Sunday, March 17

on Sunday, Tchaikovsky Gold on Sunday, June 23

Jung-Ho-Pak

Artistic Director and Conductor of the Bay Philharmonic. Previously, Pak was Director of the Cape Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Orchestra Nova, and the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. He was the Music Director at many major music schools, including the University of Southern California, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, U.C. Berkeley, Disney Young Musicians Symphony, Debut Orchestra (Los Angeles), Colburn Chamber Orchestra, and Diablo Ballet. Pak was Director of Orchestras and Music Director of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra at the Interlochen Center for the Arts. Guest conducting has taken Pak around the globe, leading groups in Europe, Russia, South America, and Asia.

Pak is a frequent speaker on television and radio, including TED Talks and National Public Radio, and appears as a clinician and conductor at significant music festivals nationwide.

Erica Gabriel, Vocalist

Erica Gabriel received her bachelor’s degree in Vocal Performance and Pedagogy from Oakwood University. Her training also includes a master’s degree from the University of Michigan. She has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Savannah Philharmonic, and the Jackson Symphony. She was in Ravinia’s production of Bernstein’s Mass under the baton of Marin Alsop, which aired on PBS as a part of their “Great Performances” series. She has toured with the renowned American Spiritual Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Everett McCorvey.

Gabriel’s competition credits and awards include The Alma Blackmon Scholarship Award, the Classical Singer Regional University Competition winner, the Hartford Memorial Scholarship Competition winner, the Alltech Scholarship Competition second-place finish, and the 2018 American Traditions Vocal Competition winner.

Deanna Loveland, Vocalist and harpist

Deanna is a singer/songwriter and harpist who started playing music when she was five – first the piano, then the harp, then songwriting and singing at churches and events, which turned into 130 performances a year by the time she was 16. She moved to Nashville in 2008 to pursue a music career and has performed in music videos and commercials. In 2016, she was crowned Mrs. Tennessee International and went on to compete internationally. Her Christmas album’s title track, “If I Could Make it Snow,” has garnered airplay and fans across the USA.

Ballet Folklórico México Danza

Based in Hayward, Ballet Folklórico México Danza was founded by René González, with collaboration from Martín Romero of Mexico City. González and Romero each have over 30 years of dance experience at national and international levels. The group’s original purpose was to serve as an after-school program to keep children from drug use and gang activities. Today, their program continues to be a safe space for children to develop a love of dance and learn about their heritage – they have grown to include individuals of all ages and nationalities from diverse Bay Area communities.

In 1995, Ballet Folklórico México Danza was honored to receive a Presidential Proclamation from President Clinton. Influenced by the work of Amalia Hernandez, the “Queen of Mexican Folklore,” México Danza helps students of all ages develop as artists in a unique, disciplined, and cultural environment. Their dancers’ passion and energy, colorful costumes, and intricate dance style have moved many audiences and helped their group gain a loyal following.

Steve Pietkiewicz, Jazz Pianist

Jazz pianist Steve Pietkiewicz will pay tribute to Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which the Los Angeles Times described as “one of the most beloved holiday albums recorded.” Pietkiewicz has been playing the piano for over half a century. Although not a career professional musician – he is currently a retired semiconductor executive – Steve has performed in numerous jazz, pop, and classical settings over the years, in fact performing “Claude Billing’s Suite for Violin and Jazz Piano” with Concertmaster Philip Santos a few years ago. He has been an organist at several Bay Area churches, ran house bands at local bars and restaurants, and played on numerous movie scores at Skywalker Ranch in Marin County in the ’90s, where he was first call for second piano.

San Francisco Girls Chorus

Praised by Gramophone Magazine as a “remarkable tapestry of teenage voices,” the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC) is recognized as one of the world’s leading youth vocal ensembles. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe, SFGC presents subscription performances throughout the Bay Area and regularly performs both nationally and internationally as a cultural ambassador for San Francisco. SFGC is a frequent collaborator with leading arts organizations such as Kronos Quartet, San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Opera, and numerous world-renowned guest artists.

Yoko’s Academy of Dance and Performing Arts

Award-winning dance studio in Fremont, CA, established in 1996 by Ms. Yoko Young. One of Dance Spirit Magazine’s Top 50 Studios in the USA. Their dance studio has become well known for excellence throughout the country providing dance instruction in ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical, contemporary, pointe, and hip-hop to students of all ages and all skill levels.

Bay Philharmonic

For the past 56 years, Bay Philharmonic has served the Bay Area with their unique mission Enrich the Soul. Inspire the Mind. Delight the Senses. The Bay Phil presents the most imaginative and entertaining shows that will amaze audiences from the beautiful Bay Area and beyond. Our charismatic Artistic Director and Conductor, Jung-Ho Pak, curates a magical experience, bringing his talents and enthusiasm to every performance and guaranteeing an engaged and happy audience.

Chabot College Performing Arts Center

The Chabot College Performing Arts Center is one of the East Bay’s premier live events venues, with top-quality acoustics, beautiful esthetics, and ADA accessibility. It is centrally located right off the freeway, with ample FREE parking and a pleasant stroll to the venue.

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 3:00 p.m.

Individual show tickets are $25 to $67 and are available on the Bay Philharmonic website, BayPhil.org.

Where: Chabot College Performing Arts Center – 2555 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA 94545

Tickets/info: Please visit BayPhil.org, 510-723-6976 – Tickets are $25 to $67 and are available on the Bay Philharmonic.

