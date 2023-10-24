Spread the love

It’s official, Princess Cruises just became even more magical. Stepping onto a Princess Cruise is already a magical experience in itself when you are immersed in a world of genuine smiles and warm welcomes. You immediately find yourself in heaven with sparkling staircases, pianos, and dancing shoes. When you see a beautiful couple transform a stunning lobby into their own personal dance floor, it’s impossible to not feel like you’re in the presence of royalty. Immediately you realize, now it’s your turn to feel like royalty.

Personally, and I am certain for most, vacation is meant as an escape from the monotonous routine of everyday life. In other words, vacation is a time to seek happiness. My happiness is found when all my inhibitions float away, and that carefree feeling takes over. Well float away on a Princess Cruise where music and magic are your tour guides, and crew members are your genies helping you make those vacation dreams a reality. Experiencing the beautiful energy and vitality of a Princess Cruise I couldn’t help but let their magic take over without a second thought. The incandescent energy was bouncing around like pixie dust. I couldn’t help but float through the ship myself.

To my delight, Princess Cruises unveiled Spellbound by Magic Castle, a brand-new attraction coming onboard Sun Princess in 2024. Spellbound is designed in collaboration with the Magic Castle, the famed Hollywood icon, and will be an extraordinary, Victorian-inspired experience that blends magic and mixology for an enchanting evening. One of the world’s most renowned cruise lines has once again raised the bar for onboard entertainment with the exciting announcement of “Spellbound by Magic Castle,” a captivating magical experience set to enchant passengers in 2024. As Princess Cruises continues to redefine the cruise industry, this latest venture promises to be a spellbinding journey that combines luxury travel with the world of illusion and wonder.

Guests will find Spellbound nestled behind a non-descript door amidst the sensational confines of the newest Princess ship, where they’ll enjoy incredible feats of magic from talented magicians, surprises in themed rooms and theatrical cocktails delivered by sleight-of-hand servers.

Spellbound is meticulously designed to capture the essence of Hollywood’s exclusive Magic Castle, where stars gather, legends have been born and magic has left audiences spellbound for decades. It’s ornate décor includes magical artifacts, vintage curiosities, and interactive special effects will take you to the golden age of Hollywood as well as the golden age of magic.

As guests move into Spellbound, they’ll first encounter The Music Room, a beautiful room with eclectic artifacts and paintings to peak curiosity. Guests will meet the spirit of “Isabella” and enjoy her beautiful music. As the story goes, Isabella was lost at sea many years ago and has since found her new home, on Sun Princess. The featured Parlor Bar has a beautiful art piece featuring Artemis the owl, which can only be revealed after guests enjoy time with talented artists. And in the intimate 30-seat, Spellbound theater, 30-minute performances of close-up magic will be performed nightly. The theater is designed to create an intimate setting, allowing passengers to get up close and personal with world-class magicians and illusionists. Performances by world-class magicians handpicked from around the globe will fascinate audiences with mind-bending tricks, awe-inspiring illusions, and mesmerizing acts.

Scheduled to debut in early 2024, “Spellbound by Magic Castle” is a groundbreaking collaboration between Princess Cruises and the iconic Magic Castle in Hollywood, a legendary private club known for hosting the world’s most prestigious magicians. This unique partnership aims to bring the enchantment and mystique of the Magic Castle to the high seas, providing guests with a thrilling and immersive magical experience. From classic sleight-of-hand to mind-bending escapology, guests will witness an array of mesmerizing acts that defy the laws of nature.

What truly sets “Spellbound by Magic Castle” apart is the lineup of world-renowned magicians and illusionists who will be performing on board. Every night will feature different magicians, ensuring that repeat passengers can experience fresh and jaw-dropping performances with every cruise. The remarkable performances will fascinate audiences with mind-bending tricks, awe-inspiring illusions, and mesmerizing acts that promise to leave guests in a state of wonder and disbelief.

The “Spellbound by Magic Castle” experience extends to the world of mixology as well. Princess Cruises will feature specially curated cocktails inspired by the themes of magic and illusion. Passengers can indulge in delectable drinks that play with the senses and challenge perceptions, all in line with the magical atmosphere.

“We are thrilled to introduce ‘Spellbound by Magic Castle’ to our passengers, offering them a truly unique and immersive entertainment experience,” said Denise Saviss, Vice President, Entertainment Experiences. “This partnership with the Magic Castle represents our commitment to providing unforgettable moments and pushing the boundaries of what cruise entertainment can be.”

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the Arena is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

As Princess Cruises continues to innovate and evolve, “Spellbound by Magic Castle” promises to be a game-changer in the world of cruise entertainment. With world-class magicians, enchanting performances, and a mystical atmosphere, passengers can anticipate a once-in-a-lifetime journey where reality blurs and magic takes center stage. If you’re ready to embark on a cruise like no other, make sure to set sail with Princess Cruises in 2024 and get ready to be spellbound by “Spellbound by Magic Castle.”

Spellbound will make its debut aboard Sun Princess in February 2024. More details about operating hours and pricing will be made at a later date.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world’s most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess Medallion Class service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world – the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

(Photos Courtesy Princess Cruises)