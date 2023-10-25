Spread the love

Music Institute of Chicago presents “I’m Still Here,” a free concert and art exhibit with piano faculty Abraham Stokman, Friday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston. For fans of Stokman and/or those who have never heard him play, this is a perfect opportunity to experience a master, a treasure, lifting your spirit.

Abe Stokman

The program includes Berceuse Op. 57, Bacarolle Op. 60, and several Mazurkas, all by Chopin; Alban Berg’s Sonata; and two pieces by Manuel de Falla: Cubana and Andaluza. The second half of the program features Stokman’s improvisations on a variety of tunes, melodies, and compositions including suggestions from the audience.

Abe Stokman

Stokman said, “This program embodies all the qualities I love most in my life. It is an affirmation of who I am—the lyricism of Chopin, passion in the extension of Wagner, intoxicating folk music by de Falla, and improvisations—the adventure, chance audience participation, and a lot of fun. The paintings are a further extension of me. Music and painting go ‘hand in hand.’”

“I’m Still Here,” an evening with Abraham Stokman,

takes place Friday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m.

at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

Admission is free.

All programming is subject to change.

Portrait of Arlene, Abe’s wife

Nichols Concert Hall

Noted architect Solon S. Beman designed the architecturally and acoustically magnificent First Church of Christ, Scientist, located at 1490 Chicago Avenue in Evanston, in 1912. In 2003, the building was sensitively restored to become Nichols Concert Hall, a state-of-the-art, 550-seat performance space and music education destination, easily accessible to numerous restaurants, on-street and metered parking, and the Davis Street CTA and Metra stations. The converted building, featuring a fully restored, 1914 E. M. Skinner pipe organ, received the Richard H. Driehaus Award for best adaptive use by the Landmarks Preservation Council of Illinois. Each year Nichols Concert Hall reaches approximately 15,000 people and hosts a world-class chamber music series, workshops and master classes, student recitals, and special events.

Self-portrait 2010

Music Institute of Chicago

The Music Institute of Chicago leads people toward a lifelong engagement with music through unparalleled teaching, exceptional performances, and valuable service initiatives that educate, inspire, and build strong, healthy communities. Since its founding in 1931, the Music Institute’s commitment to innovation, access, and excellence has served as an important community resource and helps to ensure music is available to everyone. Each year, the Music Institute provides personalized music instruction to more than 1,500 students, regardless of age, level of experience, or financial means, across eight Community Music School locations in Chicago, Downers Grove, Evanston, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, and Winnetka, as well as online. In addition, the Music Institute brings music education, arts curriculum integration, professional development, and music performance and engagement opportunities to thousands in the Chicago area; offers scholarship opportunities to students in its Community School and its Academy, a nationally recognized training center for highly gifted pre-college pianists and string players; and welcomes more than 15,000 visitors annually for performances, master classes, and special events at Nichols Concert Hall.

Hope 2019, Abe Stokman

The Music Institute of Chicago is grateful to all its supporters and partners. Special thanks to these annual institutional funders: Thomas W. Dower Foundation, Paul Galvin Memorial Foundation, John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, The Irving Harris Foundation, ITW, The Neguanee Foundation, John D. & Alexandra C. Nichols Family Foundation, Northern Trust, Sargent Family Foundation, and many others. We acknowledge the generous support of the Illinois Arts Council Agency as well as the support of the Highland Park Community Foundation and the Evanston Arts Council, a city agency supported by the City of Evanston; the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency; and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

For information, visit musicinst.org.

Photos are courtesy of Abraham Stokman and Music Institute of Chicago

