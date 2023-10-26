Spread the love

Who but brothers know such things, an exclusive interview with Jordan Charles.

Jordan, thank you so much for taking time for this interview! Before we dig in, a HUGE congrats to you for producing your first film. Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path and how it led you to produce your own film?

Thank you, I really appreciate that.

I’m a film and stage actor. I’ve kind of always done the acting thing. My Italian grandfather used to run a social club in my hometown of London, Ontario, in Canada. When I was 3, 4, 5 years old, he’d cast me as the newborn son, or even baby Jesus in Christmas productions – those were big shoes to fill! I later did theater work, but the last ten years I’ve mostly acted in independent films.

As far as producing goes, it’s labor and it’s love. After acting in smaller independent films, I was inspired by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Sylvester Stallone, and others – who managed to write their own content and worked hard to make their films as an acting vehicle to highlight the storytelling they were compelled to make. I feel the same compulsion and passion for acting, but I enjoy writing feature film screenplays too; I’ve written 4 of them which we’re now seeking to develop at various stages. Those talented actors I mentioned shined a spotlight for me. They showed me that if you feel you have something to say, have a voice, that you can make your own content, act in it, write it, and put hard work in. We’re at the beginning of this current Brothers In Arms project, and while the completed short film has been a blessing, I have a lot more to say with the intended feature film now.



Congratulations on BROTHERS IN ARMS, tell us more about this project and what it means to you?

Thank you. This has always been a deeply personal film project for me. We act and write from what we feel and know. My grandparents and parents emigrated from Italy after World War II. Their villages were bombed, and they had to separate from family to find a better life. That separation and distance had major effects on my family heritage, customs, languages spoken, even several generations later. The ties that bind you are significant. When they sever, even more so.

I needed to get these feelings out of me. I found that expression in writing a story of two brothers who become separated after a tragic childhood accident, one becoming a rising police officer, the other a rising crime leader, and the film explores their colliding years later through fate and so much uncertain redemption. These themes – separation and reunification, healing, restoring lost family – are all part of the feature film story. I managed to pull funds together to make the completed short film as a proof of concept to be able to introduce that bigger story. I can’t wait to tell the full story as a feature film, and we’re working hard to get that feature developed and financed now.



Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you started working in the entertainment industry?

I really enjoyed acting in Cameron Crowe’s Aloha in Hawaii. I had only a bit role, but it was a crash course in Hollywood filmmaking. I had chance to act alongside so many tremendous actors in that film – Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams, John Krasinski, Alec Baldwin, Bill Murray, the list goes on. That film was amazing on-the-ground learning of the standard set by so many I look up to. Seeing everyone’s different approaches to prepare character, it inspired me to take a multi-year program at the Baron Brown Studio for Meisner training in Santa Monica to cultivate my craft.



Are you working on any other exciting new projects? What is next for you?

Yes! First up, we’re working hard to see Brothers In Arms get made into a feature film. We have the short film’s premiere screening at American Film Market on October 31 for industry and guests. After that, we’re looking to develop a feature film I wrote that I plan to act in, about the migrant crisis. I also have a feature film adventure I’ve written about a hunt for a long, lost artifact, in the spirit of Indiana Jones.



Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The actors I mentioned are very dear to my personal journey as an actor-writer-producer. But I’m most grateful and give most regard to my parents. As immigrants with little education coming out of a major war, nothing was expected of them. What they emerged from, the hard work, the love they were able to show in the face of that, will always fuel me to work hard and informs the meaningful films I want to make.



From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to others who want to work in the film industry.

I want more voices to be heard. I kind of belong to multiple places, but no place entirely – I’m a citizen of the US, Canada, and the European Union. You don’t have to grow up in Beverly Hills or Manhattan to have a voice in this industry. People’s stories deserve to be told from everywhere. I think if an artist works hard and dedicates to the work, you will be defined by that work. Don’t put limitations on yourself. My own project has had days that crush you and days that inspire you. Believe, do the work, and sign up for all of that.

Can you please give us your favorite ”Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The things that you think are in the way, are the way — that’s always been my favorite! For me, it’s embracing the curveballs, hurt, and adversity you find on the artist’s path. Acting is hard, writing is hard, directing is hard. Producing is hard. But it’s all beautiful pain.



How can our readers follow you online?

