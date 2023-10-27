Spread the love

That one time of the year you can show love for that special feline in your life is upon us, as National Cat Day is going to be celebrated on October 29th. While a gift your favorite cat is of course a must, you can also show your love of cats with some purrfecft shoes from BOBS from Skechers. Whether you’re a cat lover or just feline the spirit of the season, this charitable footwear line has some fang-tastic cat-printed sneakers and slippers.

Purrfect style and Pillow Fit™ comfort make a great pair in BOBS from Skechers™ Too Cozy – knitting. This casual slipper features a ‘Yarn Lovers’ printed woven fabric upper with faux-fur trim and lining, plus a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam™ footbed. For every BOBS purchase, a donation is made to animals in need.

BOBS Too Cozy – Knitting Purty

Stay warm in festive feline style wearing BOBS from Skechers™ Too Cozy – Rockstar Pawty. This casual slipper features a soft microfiber textured upper with an allover ‘Kitty Concert’ colorful cat print, faux-fur lining and trim, plus a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam™ footbed. For every BOBS purchase, a donation is made to animals in need.

BOBS from Skechers™ has a number of shoe lines for various charities, so even if you don’t have a cat in your life, BOBS has a shoe for you!

For more information, visit: Skechers

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives: over the past eight years, Skechers has contributed more than $10 million to help 1.9 million shelter pets, including saving more than 1.4 million rescued animals in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Japan. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty—a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

This message contains information which may be confidential and privileged. Unless you are the intended recipient (or authorized to receive this message for the intended recipient), you may not use, copy, disseminate or disclose to anyone the message or any information contained in the message. If you have received the message in error, please advise the sender by reply e-mail, and delete the message. Thank you very much.